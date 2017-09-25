Two nabbed for 'murdering' suspected burglar

HARARE - Two Harare men have been dragged to court after they reportedly assaulted a suspected burglar severely before dragging his body to a roadside, leading to his death.

The pair — 34-year-old Rangano Chenjerai and Tirivamwe Chenjerai, 37 — appeared before Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya charged with culpable homicide, but they denied the charges.

The trial was postponed to September 27.

Prosecutor, Timothy Makoni, alleged that on May 24 at around 1 am last year, Rangano saw the now deceased Owen Chinoda at his place of guard and suspected that he wanted to steal.

The court heard that he then shouted mbavha (thief) resulting in a number of people in their neighbourhood waking up to the call.

It was alleged that people began looking for Chinoda as he had fled from the scene and taken the western direction but was outpaced and apprehended.

Rangano and Tirivamwe started assaulting Chinoda using a sjambok and unknown objects before dragging him to 23753 Budiriro 5B in Harare.

The court heard that Rangano and his accomplice resumed assaulting Chinoda pouring cold water on his body.

It was alleged that one Province Masiringofa and Frint Matenda tried to restrain Rangano since he was more vicious but they failed.

Rangano and Tirivamwe continued assaulting Chinoda until they noticed that he was motionless and left him by a roadside.

At around 7am that morning, police received a call from an anonymous informant who tipped them that she had seen an unconscious man lying by an unnamed roadside in Budiriro.

Budiriro police officers, Wendy Tanyanyiwa and Abel Kurebwa, attended to the scene at around 9am and found Chinoda lying unconscious.

Chinoda was still breathing and was taken to Harare Central Hospital where his condition was assessed as critical before being referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for further medical attention.

According to State papers, Chinoda was pronounced dead upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

A post-mortem report, produced in court as an exhibit, was compiled and concluded that death was due to marked brain oedema and head trauma.