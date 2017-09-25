Progress on Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation way to go

EDITOR — Reports that surveying had started on the Harare-Beitbridge highway is a move in the right direction.

Even though surveying has only started from Skyline to Beatrice under an agreement with the Austrian contractor Geiger International, this is a positive development.

The Harare- Beitbridge highway is Zimbabwe’s busiest and most economically significant, and is part of the North-South Corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and Zambia with access to the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa.

Many people have lost their lives on this highway and the need to dualise it was long over due.

According to press reports, the project is expected to take up to two years, but I would like to urge the Transport minister to work on this highway as a matter of urgency.

Transport minister Joram Gumbo was quoted saying the Skyline to Beatrice job was the first phase. Beatrice to Chivhu will be the second phase and the third phase will be from Chivhu to Mvuma.

Government should speed up work on this project. The dualisation of this road will save lives and bring a lot more business into the country. Traveller.



