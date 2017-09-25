Poultry producer in human bodies exhumation

HARARE - Poultry producer, Crest Breeders International (Crest), has applied for the exhumation of human remains at its Harare South’s Saturday Estates Retreat to pave way for the company’s expansion.

The company, which supplies day-old chicks hatching eggs, made a notice in Friday’s government gazette, through Doves Funeral Services, advising of its intention to change the land’s use.

“Notice is hereby given that Doves Funeral Services plans to apply on behalf of Crest Breeders International for the exhumation of human remains from Saturday Retreat Estates, Harare South and rebury the remains at Granville Cemetery B Section, Harare,” read the gazette.

“Anyone objecting to this application is hereby required to lodge same, in writing, with the Director of Amenities, Fourth Floor, Rowan Martin, Building, Harare or contact the curator of cemeteries GB Munetsi…within three months of the first publication of this notice.”

The move comes as CFI Holdings (CFI), which owns Crest is pursuing opportunities to unlock value from its existing land bank.

In its unaudited group financial report for the half-year ended March 2017, CFI said it is seized with engaging various regulatory authorities to secure requisite approvals in the interest of furthering the development of Saturday Retreat Estate.

“Good progress has been registered on surveys, preliminary road reticulation and securing town planning approvals to facilitate other regulatory requirements. The recovery of the residual compensation from residents continues, and this will assist in furthering development at the Estates and resolution of working capital requirements confronting the Group,” the company said in May.

Apart from Saturday Retreat Estates, the group’s operations include Farm & City, Glenara Estates, Suncrest Park, Maitlands Zimbabwe, Victoria Foods and Crest Poultry Group.