Huge turnout at Tuku bash

HARARE - Hundreds of people thronged superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s impressive Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton to celebrate the musician’s 65th birthday on Saturday night.

The majority of people came from Harare, about 40km away, demonstrating the crowd-pulling power of the Katekwe musician.

Musicians such as Jah Prayzah and Tuku himself gave memorable acts with the former sampling tracks off his forthcoming but controversial album Kutonga Kwaro.

The studio album is expected to be launched on October 13 at a Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) event to be graced by Nigerian star Davido.

Apart from sampling some new songs, the Jerusarema hit maker performed hits such as Kumbumura Mhute, My Lily, Watora Mari and Hosanna among others much to the delight of his fans.

Zambian group Amayenge also gave a good account of themselves on the event.

People sang along with them as they belted out their trailblazing and timeless hit Aphiri.

On the other hand, Tuku who turned 65 on Friday, thrilled fans with old hits such as Kuvhaira, Pata-pata and Hear Me Lord among others.

To date, Mtukudzi, who began his artistic journey in 1970s has more than 60 studio albums under his name.

One of his first songs is Dzandimomotera and this track has proved to be timeless considering that whenever he performs it during his concerts fans cannot get enough of it, a development that usually sees Tuku being forced to play it again and again.

With his “golden” voice, Tuku has made a huge impact on the local music and international scene.

His totem being Nzou Samanyanga, Tuku incorporates elements of different musical traditions, giving his music a distinctive and culture-rich style.

The Chiri Mupoto singer has toured around the globe holding live shows throughout the years.

He has been on several tours in the UK, US and Canada to perform for large audiences.