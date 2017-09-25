Goba 'excelled' in PG interviews

HARARE - Contrary to social media chatter, newly-appointed Prosecutor-General (PG), Ray Goba, came joint tops in the recent interviews by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to find a worthy candidate for the office.

At the same time, constitutional experts say President Robert Mugabe’s appointment of Goba fully satisfies the Constitution, adding that legally, this appointment cannot be reversed.

This comes as the Daily News has obtained the results of the top six candidates who participated in the JSC’s interviews.

These results show that deputy PG Florence Ziyambi — who was touted as a worthier contender for the top persecution job in some Zanu PF quarters — actually performed dismally in the interviews, coming a distant fifth in the eyes of the JSC with 37 percent.

Goba was appointed to the position two weeks ago by Mugabe, after serving a year in the job on an interim basis — following the suspension and subsequent sacking of his predecessor, Johannes Tomana.

But he is still to be sworn in.

The results of the interview process show that Goba was tied joint top, on 59 percent with Misheck Hogwe, while Wilson Manase was third with 53 percent.

However, his appointment — announced via an extraordinary gazette — has been contested by factions of the brawling ruling Zanu PF, just as they did during the selection of the new Chief Justice, where they fought viciously to have their preferred candidate take over from the late Godfrey Chidyausiku.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily News yesterday, constitutional law expert Lovemore Madhuku said Mugabe had correctly exercised his executive powers by appointing Goba the new PG.

“The president has already exercised that function . . . and he cannot stand in the way of the person he has appointed. I don’t see him doing that.

“The Constitution also requires anyone assuming office to take an oath, but that (swearing-in) can be delegated to anyone by the president . . . the swearing-in would be just ceremonial and is different from the executive function,” Madhuku told the Daily News.

The appointment of Goba drew mixed feelings among observers, with some questioning his suitability for the job after he was convicted in Namibia for drunk driving and attempting to defeat the course of justice.

During the interviews to choose the new PG, Goba vigorously defended himself.

Mugabe picked Goba from the list of the top three candidates who were submitted to him by the JSC.

According to the JSC’s list of six candidates, Tecler Mapota scored 38 percent, Ziyambi 37 percent and prominent criminal lawyer Charles Chinyama had 23 percent.

Goba replaces Tomana who was sacked after a disciplinary tribunal chaired by retired judge Moses Chinhengo found him unfit to continue in office.

Tomana is facing a slew of allegations arising from the time he was the attorney-general and the PG, respectively.