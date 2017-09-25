City phone codes changed

HARARE - Stare-run monopolistic fixed line operator, TelOne, yesterday announced new phone codes for cities across the country as part of a national broadband project aimed at ensuring customers get more from landlines.

TelOne has set new area codes for Harare from 04 to new code 024 prefixing number 2 (existing number), Bulawayo from 09 to new code 029 prefixing number 2 (existing number), Gweru from 054 to 0254 prefixing number 2, Beitbridge from 0286 to 085 prefixing number 23 (existing number).

Areas including Chitungwiza, Macheke, Norton, Selous, Ruwa, Chipinge, Marondera, Mutoko, Kwekwe, Redcliff, Shamva, Hwange Baobab and Gwanda maintained their previous codes.

TelOne said the initiative was aimed at creating a converged network by upgrading exchanges.

The converged network is expected to provide faster Internet speeds, crystal clear voice, interactive voice response services, among other value-added services, as well as seamless communication. “We are in the process of upgrading our exchanges . . . resulting in the modification of area codes and landline numbers across the country with the aim to provide world-class communication and ensuring that you get more from your landline,” TelOne said in a statement.

The Chipo Mutasa-led company said callers to areas whose landlines have changed will have to include a prefix to the existing number, following the upgrades. “Shurugwi has changed from existing code 052 to new code 0252 prefixing number 252 (existing number), Mucheke from 039 to new code 0239 prefixing number 2 (existing number) , Chipangayi from existing code 024 to new code 0224 prefixing 2046 (existing number), Juliasdale from existing code 029 to new code 0229 prefixing number 2089 (existing number).”