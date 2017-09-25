Charambas rekindle love with Chitungwiza

HARARE - Gospel's first family, Charles and Olivia Charamba, will make a sensational return to the dormitory town of Chitungwiza where they are set to publicly launch their albums Abba Father and Voice of Miriam respectively at Aquatic Complex on Saturday.

The Charambas used to stay in Chitungwiza’s Seke, Zengeza and St Mary’s suburbs a couple of years ago but they are now residing in the leafy suburb of Gunhill in Harare.

Charles — a father of five who first launched the albums on August 16 in Harare says his heart belongs to Chitungwiza even though he now lives in the capital hence he cannot leave out Chitungwiza.

“My heart belongs to Chitungwiza and we are so excited to return to this place performing and preaching.

“It’s been a while since we had a concert at the venue. We have an obligation of worshiping together with our fans countrywide and this shall be the first, followed by many others in other towns and cities,” the Machira Chete hit maker said.

“One of the biggest tasks ever since we started live performances has been the drafting of playlist, it’s always difficult to pick some songs and leave some.

“Our fans usually demand varied titles and we have to depend on prayer so that the Spirit guides us on that and other areas.”

Charamba said he was anticipating a huge turnout despite the cash crisis prevailing in the country.

“We know that many are going through financial challenges and we anticipate a Holy Spirit-driven event where such difficulties are taken away by the Lord.

“Dance, prayer and fellowship shall be the major highlights according to our desire,” he said.

“We will take an opportunity to perform all or most of our new songs as they are welcomed by the older ones in the fray.”

The event will be supported by Olinda Marowa, Silence Shasha and Kenny Mushuku among others.

“Senior citizens are welcome, they will attend for free,” he said.

Charamba’s album Abba Father comprises songs: Abba Father, Ndiregerere, Jesu Garai, Vakanga Vakaita Sei?, Ndozvatinoda, Zvepa Calvary, Kutengesa Josefa, Kutenda Kusina Mabasa and a bonus track Tudikidiki a song he collaborated with CCAP Voices of Mbare.

On the other hand, album Voice of Miriam which is Olivia’s first

album since 2006 is made up of tracks: Mwaka, Boycott Sin, Ndiri Munana, Mend My Ways, Vana Mumasango, Takavinga Denga, Usaverengera Kunamata and Mwana Mwana.

Both albums, Abba Father and Voice of Miriam were recorded at their Fishers of Men studios.

Their previous albums include Tinashe Akatendeka (1997), Johane 3:16 (1998), Vhuserere (2000), Exodus (2001), Sunday Service (2002), Verses and Chapters (2004), Pashoko Pangoma (2010), Charambas Live at HICC (2005) and WeNazareta (2014) which were collaborations.

Olivia, besides the collaborated albums, has released Amen (2000), Daily Bread (2002) and The Gospel (2006).