Koreans to perform Jah Prayzah's 'Mdhara Achauya'

HARARE - In yet more proof of how music star Jah Prayzah’s hit Mdhara Achauya has captured the imagination of fans in Zimbabwe and beyond, a Korean music ensemble, Dasrum, will perform its interpretation of the song tomorrow in collaboration with mbira star Hope Masike.

The all-female Korean music ensemble’s performance will be part of Korea Culture Week which will kick off tomorrow night at Reps Theatre.

The Korea Culture Week seeks to celebrate Korean arts, food, dance and culture and aims to raise awareness of the Korean traditional culture and further enhance cultural ties between Zimbabwe and Korea.

“They will present their interpretation of the popular Zimbabwean song Mdhara Achauya by one of the country’s leading artistes, Jah Prayzah, using the traditional music instruments.

“The performance will be held in collaboration with Hope Masike, an Afro-fusion singer, mbira player, percussionist, song writer and dancer.

“Masike will play some of her music together with Dasrum and this will be an interesting fusion of Korean traditional instruments and the mbira,” read a statement from the Korea Embassy in Harare.

In addition to their highly-anticipated interpretation of Mdhara Achauya, the Koreans will perform Korean traditional music underpinned by aesthetics of traditional music with a refined contemporary sense.

“The group will use nine different instruments like the Gayageum which is a stringed instrument that produces different sounds as well as the Haegeum — the Korean version of a violin, the daegeum — a traditional flute, the Janggu — a glass drum and the Kkwaenggwari which is a popular percussion instrument,” added the statement.

Another highlight of the Korea Culture Week will be on September 27 when another all-female Korean group, Artifield, will hold a free training workshop in collaboration with local groups that include dancers from Afrikera Arts Trust of Zimbabwe and upcoming artistes from Music Crossroads at the Afrikera Dance Theatre Hub on top of Meikles Building along Robert Mugabe Way in Harare.

Among others, the Koreans will showcase a traditional drum from their homeland called Samu go mu.

On September 29, Artifield will perform at the Koica Alumni Association in Zimbabwe movie night to be held at The Venue in Avondale after which they will hold their final performance in the country at the Korean Ambassador’s official residence on October 3 to signal the end of the Korea Culture Week.

The Korean Embassy is confident that Dasrum and Artifield’s tour of Zimbabwe will boost tourist arrivals from Korea while at the same time boosting cultural exchanges.

“The tour by Dasrum and Artifield will boost Zimbabwe’s tourism adding to the 15 000 Koreans who visited Victoria Falls last year alone,” said the embassy in a statement.

