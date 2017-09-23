Fans priced out of Jah Prayzah album launch

HARARE - It will cost Jah Prayzah’s fans an arm and a leg to attend the launch of the award-winning star’s new album titled Kutonga Kwaro that will feature Nigerian music star Davido.

Ordinary tickets for the highly-anticipated gig set for the Harare International Conference Centre on October 13 are going for $20 while the VIP ones are pegged at $30.

Those who want to watch Jah Prayzah and Davido perform away from the madding crowd will have to fork out $50 to be in the VVIP section.

To watch the show from what has been called the Golden Circle, music fans will have to part with a whopping $100.

Dee Nosh, a spokesperson for 2 Kings Entertainment, who are organising the event, denied that the entry charges would price out Jah Prayzah’s fans.

“I don’t think we are pricing anyone out because we have flexible payment options. People can pay through EcoCash, bank cards or cash,” the 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson told the Daily News.

He, however, conceded that the ticket prices were part of their efforts to attract a manageable crowd.

“At several events, we have had people complaining about overcrowding. We are hopeful that this time we will attract the right numbers,” Dee Nosh said.

There has been an enormous amount of interest in Jah Prayzah’s forthcoming studio album titled Kutonga Kwaro which has been cheekily renamed renamed “Kutonga Kwaro Garwe” by some people pushing for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Robert Mugabe. Garwe is Mnangagwa’s nickname.

Though Jah Prayzah has repeatedly insisted that his forthcoming album has no political connotations, some people linked to the G40 faction in Zanu PF opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascension to power have continued to threaten him over this issue.

Yesterday, the 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson poured cold water on claims that the high tickets were part of their attempts to cash in on the interest the forthcoming album has generated due to political links.

The high entry charges could also be an attempt by 2 Kings Entertainment to recoup the very high figure the music promoters reportedly paid to bring Davido to Zimbabwe.

Dee Nosh could not be drawn into revealing how much they paid to hire the popular Nigerian star who is widely regarded as one of the most expensive artistes on the continent.

According to rates previously availed by HKN Music, co-owned by Davido and his elder brother Ade, to a Zimbabwean promoter, it costs a staggering $100 000 to hire the Nigerian music star and his 12 member-strong band.

Additionally, the interested promoter has to pay for five business class air tickets and seven economy class tickets.

As for accommodation, Davido and his band require two executive suites and 10 standard rooms.

Once in the host country, Davido requires two SUVs and a luxury bus in addition to two personal body guards.

The promoter who hires Davido must also pay a daily per diem of $100 for all the 12 members of Davido’s band.

To hire just Davido and his DJ, a music promoter has to pay a whopping $60 000.

Under this option the Nigerian star will bring a six-member travelling party and will demand two executive suites, four standard rooms, three business class air tickets, three economy class tickets, two SUVs and two personal bodyguards.