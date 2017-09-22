Suspended ZRU board members appeals

HARARE - Suspended members of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) have launched an appeal with the Administrative Court of Zimbabwe following their expulsion on August 8.

As a result, the court has ordered the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to provide the registrar within the next 30 days with information that led to the decision.

Former ZRU president Nyararai Sibanda, his deputies Nody Kanyangarara, Tapiwa Mangezi and Joseph Lambert are all listed as appellants in the application while the SRC is listed as the respondent.

“You are required in terms of Rule 8 (1) of the Administrative Court (Miscellaneous Appeals) Rules, 1980 to lodge with the Registrar a record of proceedings or reasons for the decision concerned, together with all papers relating to the matter,” the court papers states.

“Please note that you are required to submit the above requested record as soon as possible and not later than 30 (thirty) days of receipt of this notification. Failure to comply with the above, the record will be placed before the Judge for a decision.”

Sibanda and his board were suspended after the SRC alleged that they had presided over the continued deterioration of the local game since their ascendency into office in 2016.

Shortly after announcing the suspensions, the SRC also moved into naming a new interim ZRU board that is led by former Sables wing Russell Karimazondo.

Karimazondo’s interim committee was tasked to be in charge of the domestic rugby for the next six months.

However, a local legal practitioner believes the appeal launched by Sibanda and his fellow suspended board members complicates things for the interim board.

“As it stands there’s no interim board,” the legal practitioner said. “Normally when an appeal is done then everything to do with the said issue is put on hold until the finalisation of the current legal process.”