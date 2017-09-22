Surveying begins for Hre-Beitbridge road

STAFF WRITER  •  22 September 2017 2:10PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Surveying of the Harare-Beitbridge highway has started from Skyline to Beatrice under an agreement with the Austrian contractor Geiger International.

The highway is Zimbabwe’s busiest and most economically significant, and is part of the North-South Corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and Zambia with access to the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa.
The project is expected to take up to two years.

Transport minister Jorum Gumbo told the National Assembly that Geiger International  got about 82 names of surveyors from Zimbabwe and they only chose six.
“They have finished working from Skyline to Beatrice, which is the first phase. Beatrice to Chivhu is the second phase. Third phase is from Chivhu to Mvuma.

“As I am speaking, the engineers are on the ground doing the work. Surveyors will start work and then designers will follow.  They do all the preliminaries before the actual work starts,” Gumbo said.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media