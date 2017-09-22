Speed galore at kart circuit

HARARE - At least 36 budding speedsters battled for honours at the finals of one of Zimbabwe’s biggest go-karting events dubbed the ‘‘Race of Champions’’ that recently took place at Pole Position Karts in Harare.

The 36 drivers were the fastest out of 2 000 who have driven at the rental go-kart track during the last year.

Each driver took part in a free practice lap, followed by a qualifying race.

Then, three-point scoring heats saw the drivers compete head to head around the 330m twisty track.

The junior winner was Danica Hockey, followed very closely by Jeff Mahachi and Hadley James came home in third position.

The hotly-contested senior series was eventually won by Simba Nyamande.

Mohammed Moosa put in a splendid drive for second place while Colton Clayton-Howe managed a solid third position.

“Rental karting is exciting to watch and take part in,” said Kevin Dufty, owner and designer of the track.

“We do all the maintenance and set-up of the go-karts, so what all drivers had to do was turn up and race. The atmosphere was great and it helps that spectators can see the whole track.

“We are open every weekend for casual drivers who are welcome to come and try out this fun sport and entertainment for themselves.

“Anyone over the age of eight, who is taller than 1.3m is welcome to come and have a go. It’s great for children, fun for teenagers and exhilarating for adults.”