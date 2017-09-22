MDC wants details of BVR data storage

STAFF WRITER  •  22 September 2017 2:01PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC has said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) must state how data collected during electronic voter registration will be stored amid fears there are inadequate security measures  to guard against unauthorised access to the voter register database.

“The MDC demands full details, chapter and verse, of the company that is supplying the central computer system that is being used for the BVR system,” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement.

“This information is essential in order to give credibility to the whole biometric voter registration (BVR) system.

“Zec has to come out clearly and unambiguously and advise the nation about the source of the central computer system and also how this system is going to be operated.”

This comes after Zec chairperson Rita Makarau told the Daily News that “the specific details on storage and transportation of data are of a security nature, the details of which cannot be divulged in public forums.”

Chinese firm, Laxton Group Limited — which won the $4m tender to supply BVR kits — highlighted in leaked documents that “Zec intends using an alternative company to provide the central system.”

Comments (1)

leaked documents............ hooooo inga

g40 - 22 September 2017

