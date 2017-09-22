DeMbare go top of log

GWERU - Dynamos for the first time this season shot to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership table after defending their four-goal lead against Chapungu, who could not field a full squad in yesterday’s rescheduled match.

The initial match between the two sides was stopped after 56 minutes back on June 18 when one of the goalposts at Ascot Stadium collapsed with Dynamos leading 4 - 0.

Due to the delay in coming up with a determination and rescheduling the fixture, Chapungu were in a fix as they had at least five, players from the first match injured while Ngoni Murisa and Nigel Papias had moved on to other clubs.

According to Fifa statutes, when a match is restarted from the minute it has been stopped, only those players that were on the pitch are allowed to take part.

In the end, Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was forced to field defender Blessing Zabula, who had been struggling with illness all week and the injured Ian Nyoni failed to recover in time forcing the Gweru-based side to restart the match with a man down.

The game was resumed from a Chapungu goal kick with a relatively small crowd in attendance after the league also ruled that fans had to pay again to watch the match.

There was not enough goalmouth action throughout the 34 minutes as Dynamos were just content to sit back and defend their lead.

Emmanuel Mandiranga had scored a brace while Christian Ntouba and Denver Mukamba had scored the other goals before the first encounter was stopped.

Dynamos were able to hold on to their lead as Chapungu never really threatened to mount a comeback that would have gone down in the history of local football.

The Glamour Boys are now on 52 points from 25 matches, one ahead of second-placed Chicken Inn and FC Platinum in third.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa admitted that it was a difficult encounter for his team considering the controversy surrounding the fixture.

“It was a bit difficult to motivate players under such circumstances; you could tell the boys had a casual approach to the game,” Mutasa said.

“There was no desire to score and you cannot blame them; at the end of the day what is important is that we collected maximum points.”

Commenting on his side’s ascendency to the top of the log, Mutasa said: “We want to see how it feels like to be top of the log and if we will manage it.”

Chapungu coach Chikuni admitted the odds were heavily stacked against the home side’s favour considering everything surrounding the fixture.

“It was never going to be easy as you saw that we were playing with 10 men. I should state we did well under the circumstances, we only needed to manage the situation and we also wanted to fulfil the fixture,” Chikuni said.

“But also our idea was not to concede any goal as the goals scored against us will also count at the end of the day.”

Teams:

Chapungu: Talbert Shumba, Raymond Sibanda, Blessed Mbavarira, Blessing Zabula, Collen Kwaramba, Livingston Gent, Tineyi Chitora, Brighton Majoni, Philip Marufu, Charles Mativenga

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Ocean Mushure, Marshal Machazane, Lincoln Zvasiya, Phakamani Dube, Peace Makaha, Denver Mukamba, Tichaona Chipunza, Cleopas Kapupurika, Christian Ntouba, Emmanuel Mandiranga