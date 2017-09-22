Congregants bash pastor

HARARE - A pastor at Christian Disciple Relational Ministries was bashed by a congregant after refusing to surrender a refrigerator that had been seeded to the church amid an acrimonious row.

Montana Nyikadzino, 39, the founder of Christian Disciple Relational Ministries, sustained a dislocated shoulder and lacerations on the left eye brow after the attack.

Kudakwashe Madamombe, 31, Nyasha Gift Nyaude, 29, and Roy Tafadzwa Machuchu, 38, have appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko to answer to the assault allegations.

They all deny the offence.

Prosecutor Idah Maromo alleged that on June 12 around 10 pm, Madamombe and his accomplices teamed up and proceeded to Nyikadzino’s residence.

The court heard that upon arrival, Madamombe demanded a refrigerator from his pastor given to him sometime in 2012.

It was alleged that Nyikadzino refused to release the refrigerator and demanded that Madamombe bring his wife who had initially given the gadget to him.

The cleric openly told Madamombe that since his wife had ceded the refrigerator before the two got married, she was the only person with the right of claim.

This did not go down well with Madamombe. A fight broke out, with Nyaude striking Nyikadzino using an unknown object on the right hand.

The court heard that Madamombe used an iron bar to strike Nyikadzino on the left eye and shoulder.

Bruce Makumbe arrived at the scene and tried to restrain Madamombe and his team from further attacking Nyikadzino, but had to duck to avoid being struck with an axe.

Madamombe and his accomplices then left the scene.

He reported the matter to the police and was sent for medical examinations.

Madamombe, Nyaude and Machuchu were subsequently arrested.

In his defence, Madamombe told the court that Nyikadzino started becoming evasive when he demanded his fridge back, prompting him to visit him in the company of Nyaude and Machuchu at his residence.

“I agree that we fought not what he is trying to portray himself as the victim in this issue. When we went to his residence he told us that he was connected to police chief Augustine Chihuri and there was nothing we were going to do,” Madamombe said.

“After I overpowered him, he went into his house and returned with an axe and struck Nyaude with the handle. We wrestled to disarm him. I then followed him into his house and saw my fridge but he still refused to give it up.

“I then left the residence with my friends and we took the axe with us to substantiate the report we were going to make at the police.”