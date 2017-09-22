Chombo escapes jail

HARARE - Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo has escaped a 90-day jail term after High Court judge Charles Hungwe cleared him of contempt of court charges in a case in which Mutare businessman Tendai Blessing Mangwiro is seeking to recover over $1, 5 million confiscated by the police in 2008.

“It is ordered that: the applicant (Chombo) has complied with his obligations as nominal defendant in terms of the State Liabilities Act (Chapter 8:14) in respect of the order of court handed down under case numbers HC 4766/13 and HC 4261/16,” Hungwe ruled.

This ruling comes after Chombo was slapped with a 90-day prison term by High Court judge Emmy Tsanga for failing to comply with an order demanding him to facilitate the release of Mangwiro’s money.

Chombo told the court he wrote a letter to the Finance ministry for it to release the funds but nothing has happened to date.