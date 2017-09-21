War vets seek order to stop congress

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva) executive led by Christopher Mutsvangwa has approached the High Court seeking an injunction to stop a mooted extraordinary congress to elect a new leadership.

This comes after President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party has turned its guns on Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bastion of support by pushing for the dissolution of Znlwva’s executive though an extraordinary congress to be held soon.

Through the extraordinary congress, the ruling party is hoping to coerce the Znlwva membership into serving divorce papers on Mutsvangwa and his executive that has become a thorn in the flesh for Mugabe and his Zanu PF party.

The party’s politburo meeting last week on Wednesday felt that the association should go for an extraordinary congress to end the frosty relations between Zanu PF and Znlwva.

The explosive meeting held at the party’s national headquarters in Harare tasked War Veterans minister Tshinga Dube to set in motion preparations for the elective congress.

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi initiated the discussions in his capacity as secretary for war veterans in the party’s Soviet-style politburo.

Sekeramayi has an oversight over the War Veterans’ ministry. In their urgent chamber application for an interdict filed on Monday by the Znlwva lawyers, Mahuni Giridi Law Chambers, the war veterans cited War Veterans ministry permanent secretary Walter Tapfumaneyi as the first respondent and Zanu PF secretary for war veterans affairs, Sekeramayi as the second respondent.

They argued that Zanu PF had no legal right to meddle in the affairs of the association.

“It is the applicant’s further submission that as a result of undue political influence being brought to bear on the applicant and its members, the applicant’s current and serving national executive leadership, applicant’s principle of political neutrality and its constitution have been undermined.

“It is further stated that at the recent meet-the-people rally organised by the ruling party, statements were allegedly made that the applicant was supposed to undergo a purging campaign in order to remove those members of the applicant’s national executive who have been expelled from Zanu PF. The purging process had been given a three-month ultimatum for completion.

“The respondents have been actively advancing the purging agenda by unlawfully convening a meeting scheduled for September 19, 2017 whose agenda is to purge the applicant’s executive of non-Zanu PF members. The respondents have allegedly directed provincial and district executives to attend the meeting which has been irregularly convened ultra vires the applicant’s constitution.”