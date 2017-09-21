NPP in bid to motivate female voters

Tendai Kamhungira  •  21 September 2017 1:44PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has kicked off a campaign to get female voters to the polls next year.

The NPP is working in all districts around the country, targeting female voters whose numbers traditionally fall sharply in elections.

In a statement, Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro, said the campaign seeks to urge women to register to vote.

“The first step for young women to grab your space in Zimbabwean political decision making process, starts now. Young women should all register to vote in order to put your voice in the decision making process. Never allow decisions to be made without your participation,” Nyandoro said.

Women constitute about 52 percent of Zimbabwe’s population, which makes them a force to reckon with in the political dynamics and future leadership of the country.

Nyandoro said that women between the age of 18 and 40 are mostly affected by the economic hardships as they are still in need of jobs and education among a list of other demands. 

Comments (1)

tinosangana kumavotes

g40 - 21 September 2017

