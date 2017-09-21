Mukamba apologises to Mutasa

HARARE - Estranged Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba has apologised to coach Lloyd Mutasa and his teammates for his wayward behaviour in the last couple of days.

Mukamba was axed from the match day squad for last weekend’s Harare derby against CAPS United after he was involved in a training ground burst up with Mutasa.

The midfielder was dropped from the squad after he used insulting language towards Mutasa during a workout.

“There are some things that we cannot discuss; it has to remain in-house,” Mutasa told the Daily News earlier this week when the incident came to light.

The Dynamos executive was planning to axe the midfielder for his unruly behaviour that was now threatening to destabilise the team at a crucial moment.

However, Mukamba moved in to repair relations with his coaches yesterday when he made a public apology before a training session at Motor Action Sports Club.

With Mutasa and his entire coaching staff present together with the rest of the squad, Mukamba admitted that he had erred and would not repeat a similar offence in the future.

After that, the midfielder was allowed to join in on his teammates as they put in a shift in preparation for today’s rescheduled match away to Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

DeMbare currently have a 4-0 lead over Chapungu after the game was abandoned in the 56th minute when the goalpost at Ascot collapsed.

It is not the first time that Mukamba has been caught on the wrong side as he has a long list of misdemeanours.

The 24-year-old has seen his career stagnate ever since he was off-loaded by South African side Bidvest Wits last year.

Last season, Mukamba was part of a cabal of DeMbare players accused of abusing drugs and alcohol.

As a result, Mutasa axed the likes of Sydney Linyama, Roderick Mutuma, Jacob Muzokomba and Stephen Alimenda at the end of the 2016 season due to disciplinary issues but Mukamba was spared.

Turning their attention to today’s match, Mutasa feels they should be cautious of Chapungu and try not to get carried away in those remaining 34 minutes.

“We are not under any pressure whatsoever. You look at the number of matches that we played and we still have one game in hand. Teams that are on top of us are only two points ahead of us so we cannot cry much,” Mutasa said.

“Obviously, it’s not nice losing a derby or any other match. It was a disappointing result — that happens in football — but we have to bounce back and I’m sure we will do that. It’s part and parcel of the game but what’s important is how you react from the setback.”

If Dynamos maintain their lead, they will go top of the table with 52 points from 25 matches.

Mutasa said they just need to win their remaining matches without worrying about what happens elsewhere which will guarantee them the title.