Mighty Warriors take on Kenya

BULAWAYO - The Mighty Warriors face a mammoth task as they play East African side Kenya in the Cosafa Women’s Championship semi-finals at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

The hosts managed to force their way into the semi-finals via the back door after finishing second to the East Africans in Group A.

Only the three group winners were guaranteed a place in today’s semi-finals while the remaining slot was reserved for the best-placed second team.

The Mighty Warriors were able to secure that best runners-up position after accumulating five points following a single victory over Madagascar before drawing with Zambia and Malawi.

Zimbabwe forward Rutendo “Madzimai” Makore has set the tournament alight after scoring all of the Mighty Warriors eight goals in the group stages while the team has only conceded four.

The worrying factor for coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda should be her team’s overreliance on Makore to score goals.

Zimbabwe are also likely to miss the services of playmaker Marjory Nyaumwe, who is still nursing an injury.

Sibanda believes they have learned their mistakes from the group stages and they are ready to defeat Kenya today and seal a place in Sunday’s final.

“We will treat it like any other game. We take each game as it comes. They are a good team and we have done our tactical homework,” she said.

“We will also want to thank the supporters for the support they have been giving us. They must come and support their team.”

Kenya coach Richard Mwangi Kanyi is however, beaming with confidence after his side good showing in the group stages where they achieved a 100 percent record.

“I will take on Zimbabwe; I will take on the hosts and I am prepared for that. It’s a big match knowing that also Lesotho, South Africa and Kenya made them (Zimbabwe) to be where they are,” Kanyi said.

“It’s no longer the same Zimbabwe, they will come out fighting. This is now a different level and stage but I’m ready for them.”

Kenya qualified for the semi-final after winning all their group matches by beating Mozambique 5-2, Mauritius 11-0 and Swaziland 1-0.

The East Africans have managed to score a massive 17 goals and only conceding two goals. They are the only team to have won all their matches going into the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final to be held at the same venue, South Africa will take on Zambia in the early kick-off.

Cosafa Women’s Championship

Semi-finals

Today: Zambia vs South Africa (1pm), Zimbabwe vs Kenya (4pm)