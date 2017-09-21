Harare council shuts door on Mushore

HARARE - James Mushore is likely not to return to work as town clerk even if he wins his Labour Court challenge, Harare deputy mayor Enock Mupamawonde said yesterday.

This comes as the Harare City Council (HCC) has resolved to engage a human resources consultant to shortlist candidates for the town clerk position.

The city has been operating without a substantive town clerk following the firing of Tendai Mahachi in 2015. Josephine Ncube has been acting since.

In 2016, Mushore was appointed town clerk but was suspended two weeks into the job by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere over the flouting of procedure in the hiring process.

With the city moving to engage a new town clerk while Mushore’s court challenge is still pending, Mupamawonde said the issue of Mushore’s reinstatement will not arise after the new town clerk has been appointed.

“As city fathers, we would have loved to see the speedy resolution of the case. But being before the courts for more than a year now, this is an extremely critical position that HCC cannot continue to operate without a substantive town clerk.

“That decision was made cognisant of the preliminary decision made by the High Court that Mushore was an employee of council until the matter was resolved and is the very same reason why he was sent on leave in order to create harmony at Town House whilst the case was being resolved.

“If the case is finalised at whatever time, it is quite clear that the question of what will happen does not arise and or will not arise,” Mupamawonde said.

If Mushore wins the Labour Court case, HCC will be compelled to pay him over $150 000 in backdated salaries.

According to an advert for the town clerk position, the suitable candidate should be a member of a recognised professional body with a Master’s degree and 10 years in a managerial position.

The candidate should be at least 40 years of age and be a tactical administrator who can work effectively with council’s financial resources.