Harare City eye Bosso scalp

HARARE - Harare City midfielder Protasho Kabwe is walking with a spring in his step ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup clash against Highlanders at Mandava Stadium on Sunday.

The Sunshine Boys won the country’s richest knockout tournament in 2015 a year after they were controversially beaten by FC Platinum in the final played at Mandava.

Last season, Philani Ncube’s side could only reach the semi-finals where they lost to FC Platinum again in controversial circumstances.

Kabwe, who joined from ZPC Kariba at the start of the season, is hoping the Sunshine Boys will overcome their challenges in the Castle Lager Premiership league thus far and go all the way to become the first team to win the Chibuku Super Cup twice in its four-year history.

Harare City have had an indifferent season which has seen them sit just above the relegation zone with 28 points from 25 matches, hence are in a serious fight for survival.

And Kabwe is now hoping to use the Chibuku Super Cup to salvage their season which has been disappointing thus far.

“We are focused on this game, as you know for us the Chibuku Super Cup is the only trophy available and we are going to fight throughout,” Kabwe told the Sunshine Boys’ website.

“We have been training throughout and we are okay. I have not won the Chibuku Super Cup before and that is enough motivation for me and hopefully other players. I am sure this is going to be my first time to win the Chibuku Cup.”

Harare City forward Grey Kufandada is equally confident saying: “Bosso can be stopped at Mandava Stadium.

“We are going into the game with a positive mind and we are going to win. They have a strong defence but we are going to penetrate and get goals,” he said.

“It will be a win for us and our supporters.”

Highlanders have also not had a perfect season and are eager to salvage their disappointing campaign with some silverware.

The Bulawayo giants go into Sunday’s match having failed to win in their last seven league matches.

Chibuku Super Cup First Round Fixtures:

Saturday: FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Triangle (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Ascot)

Sunday: Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), How Mine v Bantu Rovers (Ascot), Highlanders v Harare City (Mandava)