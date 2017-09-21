EASTERN NEWS | Desperate hookers terrorise suburb

MUTARE - The proverbial expression “the law is an ass” might have considerable meaning to victims of rampaging prostitutes here in the mountainous city.

Of course the ass being referred to here is the donkey (its English colloquial name).

According to phrases.org.uk the expression refers to the application of the law that is contrary to common sense.

Prostitutes in Mutare are fully exploiting the ruling by the Constitutional Court in May 2015 which outlawed their arrests on account of soliciting for prostitution, by engaging in acts which have left ordinary people embarrassed and angered by their actions.

The desperate hookers have taken control of sections of Hobhouse during the night and employed shameful aggressive methods which include blackmail and extortion.

Residents are bitter over the apparent takeover of parts of the suburb and told a Family Planning and Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (FP/ASRH) provincial co-ordination forum meeting how the hookers were “contaminating” the neighbourhood through their shameful acts.

ZNNP+ programmes manager Evelyn Chamisa who stays in Hobhouse said the situation was spiralling out of hand.

“Just this other day around 4:00am we woke up to a noise that was being made by females as they were shouting ‘thief, thief’.

“We saw a neighbour of ours who is a very respectable man running from these women who had accosted him after he dropped off from his company vehicle.

“We, however, deduced that he was being harassed from the way the women were scantily dressed and how they were laughing as they shouted,” said Chamisa.

Caiphas Mupisa, a commissioned police medical official also corroborated the claim during the meeting adding that no dignified men would go through the place twice.

“Men are being stripped of their dignity by these commercial sex workers and no one in their right senses would walk through those places twice,” Mupisa said.

This has become the trend in almost all areas that commercial sex workers have managed to settle themselves said Tendai Samushonga, a Family Health International 360 (FHI 360) senior official.

Samushonga said fear of being embarrassed in the media was often forcing some men to give in and pay for services they would not have been rendered.

“When you show no interest they start following demanding money from you claiming you had not paid them last night.

“Because you would not want to be publicly humiliated you unwillingly throw a few coins on the ground so that they leave you alone,” said Samushonga.

Sakubva residents drink contaminated water



SOME mental patients have plunged Sakubva township into a health crisis after they tampered with water and sewer pipes which recently led to several reported cases of diarrhoea among residents who drank contaminated water.

Over the past month, sections of Chitungo, Nyausunzi and Sakubva vegetable market taps have been interchangeably producing water and raw sewer.

The situation forced Mutare town clerk Joshua Maligwa to convene a hastily arranged meeting with city’s directors for Health and Engineering as the city fathers scrambled to avert a catastrophic situation in the township.

Mutare city engineer Donaldson Nyatoti told the Daily News that they had rectified the situation and blamed mental patients for tampering with the pipes.

“We have since attended to the issue and it was through a damaged water pipe that was sucking in burst sewer,” Nyatoti said.

He added that the pipe was damaged by a mental patient.

He said his office was also looking into complaints of another section of Sakubva where there were similar reports of contaminated water.

There have been complaints that police were failing to enforce the Mental Health Act in getting mental people off the streets for public safety.

Mental Health Act Section 13 (2) however states that “if a police officer believes that — (a) a person is apparently mentally disordered or intellectually handicapped and is — (i) dangerous to himself or to others; or (ii) wandering at large and unable to take care of himself; and

“(b) it is necessary for the public safety or for the welfare of the patient that before other proceedings are taken under this Act the patient should forthwith be placed under care and control; he may, without warrant or order, apprehend and convey the patient to a hospital, prison or other suitable place for examination, and the person in charge of that hospital, prison or place shall receive and detain the patient.”

Mutare city health director Simon Mashavave said they were investigating if there was a spike in diarrheal cases in the city that could point to a sustained widespread consumption of polluted water.

“We will analyse data from the clinics to see if we have an increase in the number of people presenting with stomach problems,” Mashavave told the Daily News,

He said the city health department had taken water samples from a tap in the vegetable market and sent them for testing at Africa University.

Sewage contamination of drinking water sources can cause disease from the ingestion of microorganisms such as E coli, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, Hepatitis A, and helminthes

Zimbabwe’s local authorities have been grappling aged infrastructure including sewer and water reticulation pipes which were installed in the Rhodesian era.

The growing population has not been matched with rehabilitation of the aged infrastructure — resulting burst pipes of both treated water and sewer.

In 2008, Zimbabwe was plunged into a serious health crisis when it was hit by an outbreak of cholera which killed more than 4 500 people although independent health and rights groups claimed the figure was much higher than that.

Wife murderer commits suicide

THE man who gruesomely murdered his wife upon his return home after a 20-year absence has allegedly committed suicide.

Elisha Murimba hung himself in a forest near his matrimonial home shortly after taking his wife’s life, an offence he took responsibility for in a note.

His body was discovered hanging from a tree in an advanced state of decomposition by illegal border jumpers, who alerted residents on Sunday morning.

Before the discovery of Elisha’s body, police had launched a manhunt of the 54-year-old following the murder, which family members and friends blamed on pathological jealousy.

During his long absence, Elisha’s wife, Victoria Murimba, had been a successful entrepreneur and single parent.

In a page-long note left on his wife’s nude lifeless body, Elisha took responsibility for the gory murder.

Elisha slit Victoria’s throat and left her for dead in their house.

Sources said there were no signs of struggling; forcing some to suspect that she may have been drugged before being killed.

According to the couple’s child, there had been no audible signs of disagreement or quarrelling between the two.

Victoria’s body was only discovered during lunch, according to neighbours, although a police report states the discovery was at 1100 hours.

The family had been planning a welcome party for Elisha on the day.

It had been initally feared that Elisha could have skipped the border into neighbouring Mozambique to evade arrest, as he apparently did not have any travelling documents.

He had allegedly jumped the border back into Zimbabwe from South Africa (SA).

Elisha is said to have been in SA for the past five years.

Investigations revealed that in SA, he was involved in some horticulture projects at a remote farm.

He was doing similar work for Muritz Lawn Services during his 15-year stint in Texas, United States.

He was allegedly deported after a run in with the law — returning home with battered knees, a heavily scared face and missing teeth.

It was claimed during his 20-year absence — 15 years in the US and five years in SA — Victoria transformed the family’s fortunes from living in a cabin to staying into a neat four-bed-roomed house, and Elisha was said to have doubted that this could not have been done without the aid of a boyfriend.

Elisha, upon his return last month found Victoria running a restaurant, bridal shop, catering business and décor services.

He was said to have been demanding a 50 percent stake in all her businesses while pushing for the resale of some of her properties. The couple had four children — three girls and a boy, who died aged seven.

Relatives said Elisha left him as a four-month-old infant.

He would also deny his wife any visits to his US base while his stay in South Africa was a secret until recently, they claimed.

Elisha was reportedly tailing his wife everywhere and the stress was beginning to show in her work with a dip becoming noticeable in the past few weeks.

The death of Victoria left many residents wondering how such as a hardworking woman could have died in such a way.



Scribes mourn Muzimba

A dark cloud hung over this city’s small but vibrant media community following the death of senior photojournalist, George Muzimba, after a short illness.

He was 62.

Muzimba — a former Daily News staffer — was laid to rest at Yeovil cemetery Monday.

Fellow journalist, Josphat Manzini, described Muzimba, whose career spanned four decades, as a “reserved but resolute newsman”.

“George was soft but…a very fine photojournalist who was willing to share his knowledge and would guide the young reporters he often would go to assignments with,” Manzini said.

Sydney Saize, who worked with Muzimba at the Daily News before it was shut down by government in 2003, said he had been honoured to have worked with him.

“I was blessed to have worked with him early in my career. As a young reporter, he would always moderate our excitement with his experience,” he said.

“He was both a father figure and colleague and kept us safe on some really dangerous assignments we often would cover in our short three years together,” Saize said.

Muzimba was a member of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Manicaland chapter executive.

He is survived by his wife, four children and three grandchildren.