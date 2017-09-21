Chinamasa grilled over cash crisis

Blessings Mashaya  •  21 September 2017 12:57PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was yesterday grilled by legislators who implored him to  address the liquidity crisis saying bond notes have fallen sharply in their value, stirring a wave of massive price increases.

Speaking in the National Assembly during the question and answer session yesterday, Shamva South Zanu PF MP Joseph Mapiki questioned Chinamasa on government’s policy concerning the issue of money changers.

Chinamasa said; “I only heard about the issue, in the past, the issue was being handled by RBZ who punished them through penalties.

“As government, we don’t have laws to arrest money changers but we agreed in Cabinet that we should enact such a law.”

As Chinamasa was explaining, MPs shouted “vanhu vatambura (people are facing unprecedented hardships), there is no cash.”

Zanu PF MP for Mutasa South Irene Zindi questioned the minister about steep bank charges from Pos machines.

Chinamasa said: “We are going to investigate and as I said, I am going to issue a ministerial statement concerning the issue.”

