Brendan Taylor in, Jarvis next

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) are not showing any signs of growing weary in their pursuit of pace bowler Kyle Jarvis after successfully negotiating with ex-captain Brendan Taylor to return to the national fold.

Taylor is back with Zimbabwe after agreeing a four-year contract at the termination of his Kolpak contract with Nottinghamshire and is set to feature in the home series against West Indies next month.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani revealed that after lengthy negotiations dating back to December 2015, Taylor was able to accept a contract and return to the national team.

“I started talking to Taylor and negotiating with him to come back on Boxing Day of 2015, then Tatenda (Taibu) took over and credit to Faisal (Hasnain) and (Heath) Streak, the player was able to make a conclusive decision,” Mukuhlani told the Daily News.

“...It was not easy to convince him...he had a good contract...was playing well and enjoying his game but we are glad he had to reconsider and come back to play for Zimbabwe again.”

In a similar situation, convenor of selectors Taibu said he needed at least 365 days to decide whether to accept Mukuhlani’s offer.

“We had a year discussing, back and forth. I wasn’t convinced the structures were right and I didn’t want to be involved in something where I couldn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel,” Taibu said.

“We had a final meeting after some travels to and from Zimbabwe. There were a lot of problems regarding selection — the players didn’t feel it was done fairly.”

Meanwhile, Mukuhlani kept the cards close to his chest on prospects of seeing Jarvis join Taylor in the Zimbabwe team next month against West Indies.

Jarvis is currently at the top of his game with England County side Lancashire and just like Taylor he has also kept the door open for a possible reunion with the national team.

“I can’t confirm or deny but all I can tell you as of now is that ZC is in talks with Jarvis and he will be an excitable addition to the team. We would love to have him in as well,” Mukuhlani said.

The ZC boss also confirmed that managing director Hasnain is in touch with his South African counterpart and CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat for a proposed Boxing Day Test match away. “I am reliably informed that the two respective heads are in talks and an announcement will be made once an agreement is reached,” he said.

After a highly successful tour of Sri Lanka where Zimbabwe won the ODI series 2-3 before narrowly losing the lone Test match on the final day, Mukuhlani revealed how efforts to put in place the right personnel in the right places was slowly paying dividends.

“You need to understand certain principles before you get to see the results. The Chevrons, the team that we all love, ZC, the organisation that we all love that is so dear to our hearts; we have worked over the past 18 months to put certain principles in place.

“To put a certain structure in place, to put a certain way of doing things in place, to put certain people in the right place to do particular things.

“Today we see the miracles. You have to believe in having and knowing the ways and principles of doing certain things before you see the end results.

“...we are celebrating the hard work that we have put but it’s a journey. It’s not a sprint it’s a marathon. We are still way off of where we want to get to in my view this is a precursor of celebrating the U19 World Cup next year when they come back from New Zealand.”