Sulu, Muridzo for free First Street gig

HARARE - Music stars Suluman Chimbetu, Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo and Andy Muridzo will perform tonight at a free Block Party to be held on a stage along Harare’s First Street.

Apart from the three headline acts, dancers such as Zoey, Bev, Apama Styles and Wasu are also expected to light up the gig being organised by Devine Assignments as part of the ongoing Harare International Carnival.

On Monday night, Devine Assignments brought the Jam Sessions, usually hosted by City Sports Bar once every week, to the Harare First Street stage.

The normally serene First Street was turned into one big party as scores of musicians took turns to perform at the free gig.

Artistes who took part included Tendai Chimombe, Tete Pipilo, Steven Dhibhura and Sons, Ras Trevor Hall and Crucial Mix and Mark Ngwazi among others.

The Harare First Street gig was held concurrently with another one at City Sports Bar in a development that provided opportunities, particularly for upcoming artistes, to showcase their talent before a crowd that included women and children who don’t normally frequent night clubs.

Tendai, daughter of the late legendary James Chimombe, was delighted to be presented with the chance to perform before a big audience.

She delivered an energetic dance performance that left the crowd asking for more. Tendai performed her own songs and several of her father’s yesteryear hits that included Jemedza, Zvaiitika and Siya Waoneka. She belted her own composition Mukaranga which she performed to perfection.

“I really enjoyed showcasing here because I performed to a crowd different from my usual ones.

“It was an amazing crowd which really energised my act with their support. They really enjoyed listening to James Chimombe’s music being performed by a female artiste who happens to be his daughter,” Tendai told the Daily News.

Ngwazi, popular for hits such as Batai Imbwa Dzenyu, Zvandigumbura and Chengeta Mhuri, also applauded Devine Assignments and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for setting up a stage along First Street.

“Most of the people in attendance were not our usual fans; they had not heard our music before and had never witnessed us performing on stage.

“But despite all this they were very supportive. We really received overwhelming support. I urge the organisers to hold these kinds of gigs often. They should not just wait for the Harare International Carnival,” said the Zvandigumbura singer.

The gig also turned out to be the perfect platform for sungura’s iron lady, Patricia “Tete Pipilo” Makusha, 54, to promote her forthcoming album titled Hombarume.

Tete Pipilo, who recorded her debut album in 2009 at the age of 48, delighted the fans with her energetic performance.

“I wanted to release Hombarume last week but I failed due to logistical problems. I will now launch it soon. The album is made up of seven tracks.

“I am sure the title track and Dada Nechipo will be a hit as demonstrated by the way the fans reacted when I performed it.

“I have confidence with the forthcoming album, I can safely say that project is my best studio effort so far,” she said.

As has been the norm in previous carnivals, revellers were allowed to buy and drink beer at the First Street gig.

On the same night, Devine Assignments, as part of its Harare International Carnival obligation also held another free gig in Mbare under the banner “Carnival Passa Passa”.

The concert held at Chillspot featured Zimdancehall artistes such as Killer T, Freeman, Dadza D, Kinnah, Hwindi President, Blot, Kadija, C.C, Seh Calaz, Silent Killer, Guspy Warrior, Dobba Don, BaShupi, Ras Caleb, Jah Signal, Lady B, Ninja Lipsy, Ras Pombi, Trevor D and Shinsoman.