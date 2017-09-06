Political injustices and the Church's silence

HARARE - I am stunned by some contradictions presented by the Church in Zimbabwe.

We preach brimstone and fire against adultery, robbery and murder, but suddenly find “good” reasons to avoid doing the same when the sins are committed by politicians.

We claim to have absolutely no fear of the devil and his agents, but are blatantly terrified by politicians.

We claim to be ready to die for our faith in Christ even if the anti-Christ were to appear in our time yet we allow ourselves to be dragged against our conscience to attend political rallies and to do worldly party slogans.

We claim that we are not afraid of those who can kill our bodies but cannot touch our souls, yet we fail to rebuke ungodly politicians who publicly boast about violence.

Meanwhile, biblical teachings demonstrate with abundance of clarity how God hates injustice, especially committed by powerful people on the weak and poor.

There are a number of reasons why the Church in Zimbabwe has been inaudible in the wake of violence and injustice instigated by politicians. Though embarrassing to admit,the major reason is fear.

Ngugi WaThiongo, a renowned Kenyan writer, succinctly points that fear breeds misery.

Understandably, in a context where the government rules with an iron hand and employs State machinery to abduct, maim and kill, it will certainly not be easy for citizens to raise their voices in protest; however, the Church as a voice of conscience should be clothed with boldness such as witnessed in biblical prophets.

Tortures and killings are a part of a prophetic life that we should endure.

The fact that Christ Jesus said to the Pharisees,“which of the prophets have not been killed by your forefathers?”, is a clear indication that persecution is a package that we cannot avoid, and therefore avoiding it at the expense of our calling is a sin before God.

I always hear Zimbabwean preachers urge Christians to resist sin unto the spilling of blood, passionately quoting biblical models such as Daniel and friends who braved the lions and fiery furnaces, challenging believers to stand for the truth even when it risks their very lives.

The real challenge for Zimbabwean clergy is to demonstrate practical application of that truth in the context of the Zimbabwean situation.

They should break the shackles of fear and admonish wicked men before they shed more blood in the 2018 political campaigns.

The second reason for the Church’s silence is lack of moral integrity. None of the prophets and apostles in the word of God was ever labelled with evil or appearance of evil.

They led a life which was above reproach. They had a strong moral fibre which earned them undisputable moral authority.

The challenge we have in Zimbabwe is of some men of God whose moral conducts are questionable. We have heard of pastors divorcing, others having children outside wedlock, while corruption has become a part of many.

With such information compiled into a church leader’s file, they will be reminded of their shortcomings when they attempt to raise their voice.

We unfortunately have church leaders in Zimbabwe who were once vocal against injustice but were silenced because of their moral shortcomings.

Others may never speak for fear of getting their moral rot exposed.

Church leaders are called upon to be exemplary if they have to make meaningful impact in their nation.

Daniel speaks to Nebuchadnezzar with strong prophetic authority; “wherefore, O king, let my counsel be acceptable unto thee, and break off thy sins by righteousness, and thine iniquities by showing mercy to the poor; …” (Chap 4vs 27).

Let the trumpet blow!

*Bishop Magaya is the founder and executive director of Zimbabwe Divine Destiny, a Christian organisation that seeks to amplify the voice of the Church on matters of peace, justice and national development through Bible-based advocacy training, declaration services, lobbying and community outreaches.