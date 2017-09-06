Mighty Warriors step up Cosafa preps

HARARE - The Mighty Warriors are stepping up their preparations for the Cosafa Women Championships regional tournament.

Zimbabwe, who are the defending champions after winning the tournament when it was last held in 2011 are pooled in Group A alongside neighbours Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi.

Group B consists guest nations Kenya, Mauritius and Mozambique while three-time winners South Africa are in Group C alongside Namibia, Lesotho and Botswana.

The tournament is scheduled to run from September 13 to 24 and will be staged in Bulawayo at two venues — Barbourfields Stadium and Luveve Stadium.

The Mighty Warriors’ last competitive match was in November last year at the Women Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but team manager Charity Munemo has expressed satisfaction with the progress the team has made since they began preparations last month.

“Our preparations are going on smoothly. The girls are getting better each day and we are almost there,” Munemo told the Daily News.

“We are focusing on a few touch-ups otherwise much of the ground has already been covered.

“There are really positive signs since we started. We are training twice a day in the morning and in the afternoon. I don’t think we have any complaints and we can’t wait for the tournament to start.”

The Cosafa tournament will be coach Sithethelelwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda’s first competitive assignment since she replaced Shadreck Mlauzi in June.

This year’s tournament is the biggest ever field assembled for the Cosafa Women’s Championship as 12 teams are set to take part in a true sign of growth for women’s football in the previous years.

Zim Cosafa Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens), Pretty Matshazi (New Orleans), Sheba Rauli (Auckland), Manyara Mandara (Mwenezana), Thelma Timire (Weerams)

Defenders: Nobuhle Majika (Inline), Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows), Nobukhosi Ncube (New Orleans), Lynett Mutokuto (Black Rhinos), Danai Bhobho (Harare City), Edline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows), Rufaro Machingura (Black Rhinos), Fortunate Nyoka (Zvishavane)

Midfielders: Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional Queens), Rejoice Kapvumvuti (Inline), Vimbai Mharadzi (Blue Swallows), Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos), Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos), Greater Bande (Cyclone), Miranda Ncube (Mwenezana), Rumbidzai Zhoya (Auckland), Rutendo Madongorere (ZRP Queens)

Strikers: Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos), Priviledge Mupeti (M.S.U), Berita Kabwe (Correctional), Kudakwashe Basopo (Black Rhinos), Ethel Chinyerere (Blue Swallows), Susan Nyama (Herentals), Concilia Madotsa (Faithdrive), Colleta Jesinawo (Cyclone)