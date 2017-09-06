Cremer relishes Dhaka challenge

HARARE - Zimbabwe cricket captain Graeme Cremer is confident he will be a valuable asset for Dhaka Dynamites when the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) commences in two months’ time.

Cremer will be one of the several local players snatched by various BPL sides together with experienced batsman Hamilton Masakadza, all-rounders Sean Williams, Elton Chigumbura and Sikandar Raza.

The Zimbabwe captain will team up with the likes of Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) and Shane Watson (Australia) in the BPL defending champions’ dressing room.

“I have always enjoyed playing in Bangladesh. The wickets there suits me as does most of the Asian conditions and most recently I had a good series away in Sri Lanka so I really look forward to giving a good account of myself and the country away in BPL,” Cremer told the Daily News.

“This will be my first time playing in the BPL. I’m glad we also have several of our players who signed with different sides and I’m looking forward to the games that will come straight up after the West Indies series but for now we will put all the focus on the domestic league and the preparations for West Indies.”

Dhaka snapped up Cremer due to his heroics with the ball during Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka that culminated in the side winning their maiden One Day International series against the Indian Ocean islanders in July.

The leg-spinner also starred in the one-off Test match during the tour claiming nine wickets for 275 runs in Zimbabwe’s narrow four-wicket loss.

This was the best bowling figures by a Zimbabwe captain in a Test match and ranked seventh in the list of best match figures by a Zimbabwe bowler in red ball cricket.

Cremer also bowled the most overs in the Test match — 87,3 overs which was also the most by any Zimbabwe bowler in Tests matches.

Ex-Zimbabwe spinner Raymond Price held the previous record with 79 overs he bowled against South Africa in Bulawayo in 2001.

“I’m so happy that I could contribute to the team in that way. Those were tough conditions for us but happy that I managed to put in some good performances,” Cremer said of his bowling during the tour of Sri Lanka.

“Yes, there have been great captains before me, but I credit a lot to our team and the guys backing me up.

“It was exceptional from the guys, the best thing for me was that everyone contributed to the series win and batting was the most impressive on the tour.”