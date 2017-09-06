CAPS take aim at Byo City

HARARE - There should be no shortage of endeavour at Hartsfield Grounds when Bulawayo City and CAPS United meet in a rescheduled Castle Lager Premiership match this afternoon.

The Green Machine are still hopeful they have an outside chance to retain their title, while Bulawayo City are fully aware that they are still far from relegation safety.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges are on 28 points and trail log leaders Chicken Inn by a massive 23 points although they still have four matches in hand.

Makepekepe can cut that lead to 11 points if they win all those matches, with 10 more matches to play before the season ends.

And following their 0-2 defeat by bitter rivals Dynamos in the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, CAPS United assist coach Tostao Kwashi knows victory over City today is vital.

“The derby was a really demanding game on the legs and on the emotions. We’re disappointed,” Kwashi said.

“But if we could beat Bulawayo City, it would help us quickly forget about that defeat and move forward.

“Losing hurts, especially losing a big game at home. Every team goes through sticky patches but I’m sure we will pick maximum points going forward and probably climb the table.

“What’s important for us is to stay focused and look forward to our next match against Bulawayo City on Wednesday (today).”

Kwashi knows CAPS United will need to give a vastly-improved performance from their derby display if they entertain any hopes of beating a Bulawayo City side, who are coming from a 3-2 win over ZPC Kariba last weekend.

“Of course, it’s not going to be an easy match for us, especially playing away from home. We need to be more determined this time around,” he said.

The Green Machine welcome back their chief striker Dominic Chungwa, who missed Sunday’s game through suspension.

Chungwa’s absence was largely felt as the Green Machine forwards John Zhuwawo and Abarasim Chidiebere barely tested DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Chungwa has been in great form lately scoring five times in four matches and the Makepekepe faithful will be hoping he picks up from where he left off when they face City today.

For the home side, they will also be desperate for maximum points to ease their relegation worries.

Mandla Mpofu’s charges are still far from safety despite sitting 10th on the log table with 30 points and are only five points from the drop zone.

In their last match, City overcame ZPC Kariba albeit in controversial circumstances in a match that had three penalties awarded.

Fixtures:

Today: Bulawayo City v CAPS United (Hartsfield),

Tomorrow: Hwange v Bantu Rovers (Colliery)