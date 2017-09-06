Bosso fans slam club executive

BULAWAYO - Highlanders are currently going through a rough patch after four consecutive defeats in the Castle Lager Premiership and coach Erol Akbay is now involved in a war of words with the executive. The Daily News’ Jeffrey Muvundusi took to the streets of Bulawayo to chat with Bosso fans to hear their views regarding the side’s poor form. Below are the excerpts.

Pholisani Dube: Akbay must stay and the executive, especially Modern Ngwenya (acting-chairperson), must go instead. The executive have their own vendetta to frustrate Akbay so that they can put their own stooge that they control.

They are doing their own will at the club and running it like a tuck shop. Enough is enough; Ngwenya should just leave. It looks like he just came to make a name and get financial benefits.

Philemon Banda: I have supported Bosso for years and my blood is black and white. I’m disappointed by the way the team is performing. I think the leadership is not good. They are failing to maintain the culture of the team.

We need to look for proper and genuine leaders who have the team at heart. The technical team under Akbay is OK but the executive has no vision to make our team prosper. We are selling players but we are not replacing.

Israel Sibanda: The problem is the executive. The players are being sold and the actual figure is never revealed. It looks like they have a project of selling players.

My wish is that we sell players at the end of the season but the money should be reinvested in the team. We want our players to go to Europe rather than rushing to sell them to South Africa where they become bench-warmers. Highlanders is a brand that must be able to attract quality players.

Shelton Masina: I think the problem can be traced to the board and executive. When you sell players, you must also buy to replace those gone.

Currently, the crisis at Highlanders is financial and poor management by the executive. I’m happy with Akbay and his team. They sold Bruce Kwangwa, Knox (Mtizwa), Prince Dube and Roderick Mutuma but never bothered to take a certain percentage from those sales to buy players.

Mthulisi Chapapata: We should remove the old board and the executive and put young people with a vision. We cannot have a situation whereby we sell many players and fail to buy just one. They are just a disgrace.

The executive are taking us for granted and don’t realise how much this team means to us. They are just a disappointment to say the least.

Nqobile Nkiwane: I think there is in-house fighting at Bosso. It has nothing to do with Akbay but factionalism in the leadership.

We have power-hungry people running the institution instead of people who are success-hungry.

The executive, especially Ngwenya, should leave our club. That post belongs to Peter Dube and Ngwenya has really fought hard for Dube not to come back.