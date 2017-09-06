Board of Censors in Zodwa climbdown

HARARE - The Board of Censors has granted permission to Devine Assignments to bring controversial South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu to Zimbabwe for guest appearances in Harare and Mutare.

Zodwa, who is expected to jet into Harare tomorrow, will make her first guest appearance at the Private Lounge in Harare on Friday before going to Mutare the following day to grace the newly-opened Club 263.

This comes after the Board of Censors, headed by ex-education minister Aeneas Chigwedere, barred Zodwa from participating in the ongoing Harare International Carnival on the basis that her signature look — short dress with no panties — would violate the country’s laws, especially the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Chapter 10: 04) section 16.

Chigwedere told the Daily News yesterday that they approved Devine Assignments’ Zodwa application after the award-winning promotions company assured them that the South African socialite “would carry out her assignments in Zimbabwe properly dressed.”

“They submitted their application yesterday morning (Monday) and we approved the application in the afternoon.

“Devine Assignments assured us that she will be properly dressed with proper undergarments. We will deploy police officers to ensure that Zodwa complies with the promise by her promoters,” Chigwedere said.

The former Education minister was quick to point out that Zodwa’s appearances in Harare and Mutare would have nothing to do with the ongoing Harare International Carnival.

“Zodwa is coming specifically for her engagements with Devine Assignments. Her coming has nothing to do with the Carnival,” he said.

Devine Assignments director Biggie Chinoperekwei welcomed the green light for Zodwa’s second visit to Zimbabwe.

“We are very excited. We have received the letter okaying Zodwa’s visit from the Board of Censors.

“Zodwa is ready to come. Her bags are already packed. We are looking forward to hosting her here in Harare and in Mutare.

“We are especially excited about Mutare because she will grace our Club 263 on Saturday. The Mutare Club 263 is the second after our Bulawayo one and it will be launched on Friday,” Chinoperekwei said.

Zodwa’s imminent arrival comes after Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni told the Daily News that the controversial South African would not be barred from coming into Zimbabwe.

“Why should we be concerned about her coming? She has been here in Bulawayo before and why do you think we should be worried now?” asked the Home Affairs deputy minister.

He, however, pointed out that Zodwa’s participation in the Harare International Carnival was up to Tourism and Hospitality Industry minister Walter Mzembi.

“If you want to know about whether or not she will perform then ask Mzembi,” he told the Daily News.

Mzembi recently told a local weekly that “pantyless” Zodwa won’t be allowed to take part in the carnival.

“Her association, directly or indirectly with the Harare International Carnival, a government-conceived and approved branding and entertainment event, means the government is essentially the stage.

“And by the way, stages are very powerful communication platforms and therefore we could not be seen promoting how she brands her dancing through nudity or creating peeping Toms out of her audiences. Government can’t be that big peeping Tom or facilitator of such,” Mzembi was quoted as saying.

Ever since former Studio 263 actress Anne Nhira successfully appealed to government to ban Zodwa from taking part in the ongoing Carnival, Zodwa always insisted that she would make the trip to Harare.

Last weekend, she defiantly told a South African newspaper-Sunday Independent that she would fulfil her second visit to Zimbabwe.

“My booking is not cancelled and all my travel arrangements remain the same,” she said, adding that she will not change her signature look.

“I told them if they want me to wear a covered outfit and panties then they must buy it for me because I don’t have any. I won’t change my look just for Zimbabwe, I have so many people who admire me and book me because of my look, should I change that I’ll lose a lot of money over one gig. I can’t risk that.”

The controversial South African socialite also hit back at former Studio 263 actress Nhira who successfully appealed to government to ban Zodwa from taking part in the ongoing Carnival.

“That woman is talking rubbish; my invite has not been cancelled. In Zimbabwe, it’s where I will be on September 7, I will not be stopped by her jealousy driven complaint. She is not the one who invited me in the first place.

“I don’t even know why she sticks her nose in my business instead of focusing on herself. There are many Zimbabweans working in South Africa, why should it be an issue if I am invited to perform there?” said Zodwa.