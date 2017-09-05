We will bounce back: Tostao

HARARE - CAPS United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi is confident that the reigning Castle Lager Premiership champions will recover from their derby defeat to Dynamos.

The Green Machine put up a muted performance as they were outclassed by the Glamour Boys courtesy of Christian Ntouba’s brace at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat all but shattered CAPS United’s hopes of retaining their crown.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges are on 28 points and trail log leaders Chicken Inn by a massive 23 points although they do have four games in hand.

“It wasn’t a good day for us. We are really sad, we are down but we are not out. It happens in football; we just have to look forward to our next game against Bulawayo City and keep on fighting and working hard,” Kwashi said.

“We came to the party late. We came to the party in the second half. Games of this magnitude you need to be positive from the word go and we need to be focused but first half Dynamos were the better team.

“Second half it was more of chasing the game and when you are chasing the game, it’s tricky because if you don’t get your chances you risk being punished.

“Sometimes in football you make decisions and during the first half we did not penetrate as much as we would have wanted.”

CAPS United were barely in the game and never really troubled Dynamos goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga’s goal.

Matters were not helped as they were also missing suspended striker Dominic Chungwa, who has been scoring regularly for the reigning champions.

Kwashi, however, refused to dwell on the absence of Chungwa as the cause of the team’s blunt strike force.

“It was a bit of a blow for us. He is our top scorer and any team will miss their top scorer. Imagine Real Madrid without Cristiano (Ronaldo) or Manchester United without (Romelu) Lukaku. But we don’t want to give excuses that Chungwa was not there,” Kwashi said.

“If we had won the game without him we could not have been talking about this, it’s football it wasn’t our day, we lost a game and congratulations to Dynamos. All we can do is to quickly forget about this game and look forward to our next match.”

Kwashi continued: “We cannot blame the Champions League as the reason for our form. What we can say is the Champions League made us lose the quality players in Rooney (Ronald Chitiyo), Ronald Pfumbidzai and Abbas Amidu and those three guys were among our top scorers.

“But we just have to keep soldering well with the guys that we have. It’s an opportunity for other guys to shine now.”

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v CAPS United (Hartsfield)

Thursday: Hwange v Bantu Rovers (Colliery)