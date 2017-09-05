Valley blow golden chance

HARARE - Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Valley blew a chance to reduce the gap on log-leaders Herentals after they went down 1-0 at the hands of Cranborne Bullets at the weekend.

Valley are among the four teams with an outside chance of catching runaway leaders Herentals, who enjoy a massive 16 point lead at the top of the table.

A victory for Valley against Cranborne would have seen them cut the gap to 13 points after Herentals lost 1-0 to Chitungwiza.

Valley have a game in hand having played 23 matches while most of their rivals are already on 24 matches.

The results mean they remain on 39 points on the log table while Herentals are on 55 points.

Former Premiership side Blue Swallows made full use of the slip ups by the log leaders to dispatch struggling Kariba Waves to move fourth on the log table with 38 points.

And in other matches played over the weekend, Trojan edged Mukose 1-0 as they battle for surviving.

The Bindura-based side is now on 27 points and sit fourth from bottom.

Mufakose, on the other hand, remained on 11th place on the log table with 31 points having played 23 matches.

Mushowani only managed a goalless draw against Darwin in a local derby.

Harare City Cubs were also held to 1-1 draw by ZRP Morris and could find themselves fighting relegation as they are on 13th place on the log table with 31 points.

Mkhupali Masuku’s charges knows they cannot keep on dropping points at this crucial stage of the season.

Results: Trojan 1, Mufakose 0; Blue Swallows 2, Kariba Waves 1; Cranborne 1, Golden Valley 0; Ngezi U 19 0, Mushowani 0; Darwin 0, ZRP FC 1; Karoi 1, Banket 0; ZRP Morris 1, Harare City Cubs 1; Shamva 0, Chegutu 0; Chitungwiza 1, Herentals 0.