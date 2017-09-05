Tsenengamu joins Kasiyamhuru's Zipp

HARARE - Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost his key loyalist Godfrey Tsenengamu, who exclusively told the Daily News yesterday that he has joined a newly-formed opposition political party Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (Zipp).

Tsenengamu, an eminent Zanu PF youth organiser, fronted the so-called famous seven — a grouping of youth leaders which orchestrated the demolition job of former vice president Joice Mujuru in 2014.

The former Mashonaland Central provincial youth league chairperson said he decided to join Zipp, which was formed by 39-year-old South Africa-based Blessing Kasiyamhuru, after realising that he needed a new political home, having spent two years in the political wilderness.

“Following my suspension from Zanu PF in 2015 and expulsion in 2016, I have now moved on and settled with the Zipp under the esteemed leadership of my youthful president, Blessing Kasiyamhuru,” Tsenengamu told the Daily News yesterday.

He added: “I am now a partner with the Zipp in Mashonaland Central province.”

The eloquent politician, who is eyeing the Mt Darwin West National Assembly seat in next year’s general elections, said his move should not be seen as ditching Mnangagwa, whom he not long ago described as his political role model.

“I have not ditched Mnangagwa, I have simply picked myself up. I actually wish him the best,” he said.

Responding to a question as to why he had joined an opposition party against his earlier claims that he would remain loyal to presidential aspirant, Mnangagwa, Tsenengamu said he only joined Zipp because it resonated with his political ideology.

“There was no party at that time that had values and an ideological position I believed in until Zipp came around,” he said before waxing lyrical of the little-known Kasiyamhuru, whom he believes should be Zimbabwe’s next Head of State.

“He is very humble, composed, not full of hate and an appetite for vengeance, solutions-oriented, God-fearing, accommodative and engaging. He is a peace-loving natural unifier,” sang Tsenengamu.

Asked if he was taking along with him his close comrades that made the so-called famous seven, including former provincial youth chairpersons Vengai Musengi (Mashonaland West); Godwin Gomwe (Harare); Tamuka Nyoni (Matabeleland North); Khumbulani Mpofu (Bulawayo); Washington Nkomo (Matabeleland South) and Edmore Samambwa (Midlands), Tsenengamu said: “It is now each man for himself.”

In 2014, the so-called famous seven traversed the length and breadth of Zimbabwe and drove the crusade which swept aside Mujuru and promoted Mnangagwa.

Tsenengamu was one of the people who publicised Mnangagwa’s Team Lacoste faction as he and others were pictured wearing T-shirts with the Lacoste inscription and a crocodile insignia, apparently depicting Mnangagwa’s moniker.

The Zipp was formed in December last year and is in a massive recruitment drive.