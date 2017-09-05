Truck driver jailed for horror crash

HARARE - A man who drove his SA-registered haulage truck into a bus at high speed in a fatal accident at Nyamatikiti River near Chaka in Chirumhanzu on April 5, killing dozens of passengers, has been jailed for one year for dangerous driving causing death, after his claims of mechanical failure were rejected.

Mvuma magistrate Tayengwa Chibanda also suspended the driving licence of Regis Mungwari, 29 — a driver of Transmech Logistics, for two years.
Mungwari, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge, had argued there was a “catastrophic failure of the steering wheel” when he was driving to Harare when the vehicles sideswiped and both burst into flames because of the impact.

The State prosecutor said Mungwari acted negligently, resulting in the loss of life.
Most of the victims were “burnt beyond recognition”.

Magistrate Chibanda heard evidence by mechanical experts and found no evidence of mechanical failure, but said Mungwari had shown remorse and contrition and assisted the accident victims with  $2 400.

