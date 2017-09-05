Nyapimbi bags Manicaland Classic

MUTARE - Marondera bodybuilder Blessing Nyapimbi made it two wins in a row after winning the inaugural IFBB Manicaland Classic Open contest at Holiday Inn Mutare on Saturday night.

The win comes hard on the heels of his triumph at last month’s Marume Classic held at the Zimbabwe College of Music in Harare.

What made the event an excellent contest was the quality of competition.

There were 23 athletes in total competing in four different divisions namely; Women Bikini Fitness, Junior Men Under-23 bodybuilding, Men’s Fitness and Senior Men bodybuilding.

Nyapimbi beat a strong six-man line-up relegating to second place seasoned campaigner Edison Marondera, Knowledge Mudzingwa finished in third while Tafadzwa Mikiya (fourth), Edmore Kudzamaoko (fifth) and Amola Chandinofira (sixth) completed the placings in the category.

“This year is slowly shaping into a year to remember for me having won two inaugural shows; Marume Classic and Manicaland Classic which is a reward for all the hard work and effort I do put in during training,” Nyapimbi told the Daily News.

“I will now certainly set my sights on the rebranded Mr and Ms Zimbabwe now called Zim Nationals Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships and with my penchant of winning shows on their inception, I hope it will be another successful outing for me.

“Credit to the organisers of the just-ended show and the sponsors; we really need more of these initiatives and the sport can only grow better ...” Anesu Hokoyo lived to her billing as she romped to victory in the women bikini category ahead of Yemurai Dzana in second, Delight Chiwanga in third and Chelsea Masvikeni in fourth place.

The men’s fitness category went to Chamunorwa Marange, who was followed closely by Givemore Kamuronjo (second place) and Levene Sengira in third.

Walter Sithole settled for fourth place while Paul Mazvese and Takudzwa Nyakabau finished in fifth and sixth place respectively.

Junior men bodybuilding was won by Simbarashe Munzara with Robert Saunyama and Ngonidzashe Gwama taking the remaining two podium places.

“It was a showcase of talent and experience and it is not always were you having experience eclipsing talent as was the case with the senior men bodybuilding where the talented Nyapimbi out staged the experienced Marondera,” NFZBBF secretary-general Quiet Shangai told the Daily News.

“Overall it was a well-attended show, the sponsors did their best while the athletes were outstanding as usual in a pre-Zim Nationals Bodybuilding and Fitness contest to comer later as the last show of the year.”

Manicaland Body Building and Fitness Association (MBBFA) secretary-general Sibangani “Siba” Guzha said the event had surpassed their expectations.

“It was excellent. It was pure bliss. We didn’t seem to have any teething problems at all looking at the audience and the athletes who participated,” Guzha said.