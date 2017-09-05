Ntouba bosses Harare derby

HARARE - Dynamos forward Christian Ntouba is receiving all the plaudits for the way he completely annihilated CAPS United during Sunday’s Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium.

The Cameroonian forward was undoubtedly the star of the show as he netted a brace to secure a 2-0 for the Glamour Boys to give impetus to their Castle Lager Premiership title chase.

DeMbare moved into second place on the log with 48 points, three behind leaders Chicken Inn, who beat How Mine 2-1 in Bulawayo on Saturday.

However, the Glamour Boys still have two games in hand and could go three points clear at the top in the event they are able to win their outstanding fixtures.

One of the games in hand is another derby against Makepekepe while the other is the abandoned clash with Chapungu which they were leading 4-0 when the goalpost collapsed in the 56th minute.

The Premier Soccer League last month ruled that the match should resume in the 56th minutes with the scores at 4-0.

Lloyd Mutasa’s side are now in a good position to land a record 22nd league title with the way they have been performing this season.

It was DeMbare’s sixth win on the trot and only Chicken Inn, who are currently on a four-game winning streak come close when it comes to current form.

Although, Dynamos are steamrolling past all the opponents coming their way, Ntouba underlined his importance to the Glamour Boys’ title charge with his ninth and 10th strikes in the league on Sunday.

It was the first time he was taking part in the derby but never looked out of place as he went on to decide the outcome with his prowess inside the box.

Both goals were neat finishes from close range as Ntouba found himself at the right spot at the right time.

After having missed a glorious chance from close range earlier on in the first half when he blazed over the bar, there was no denying the Cameroonian on the stroke of halftime.

Denver Mukamba had his shot blocked by Stephen Makatuka but unfortunately for the Green Machine, the ricochet fell into the feet of Ntouba.

There was no way the DeMbare forward was going to miss this time around as he guided his shot into the net with Makepekepe goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda wrong footed by the earlier shot from Mukamba.

Ntouba made sure of the points for the DeMbare when he lost his marker inside the box to head home from close range a free-kick taken by captain Ocean Mushure.

No wonder why Mutasa gave his forward a rest during the week because he needed him fit and fresh for the derby.

DeMbare skipper Mushure reckons Ntouba is now set to win the Golden Boot as he is now level on 10 goals with former Bantu Rovers striker Bukhosi Sibanda, who joined South Africa First Division side Ubuthu FC Cape Town.

“He is a quality striker; there is no doubt about that and he has proved it once again,” Mushure said of Ntouba.

“He works hard and the results are there for everyone to see. If he keeps on working hard he can go on to win the Golden Boot award. He is already on 10 goals and there are still a number of matches to be played before the season ends.”

Reflecting on their victory over Makepekepe, Mushure said it was a true testimony that they have character in their ranks.

“I’m very happy we played well and collected maximum points. I think this win is a true sign that we are doing something special. This was a great game and I think it lived up to expectations,” he said.

“Very few people gave us a chance at the start of the season but all of a sudden the very same people are calling us title favourites.

“But we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. We need to keep on working hard and take it one game at a time.”