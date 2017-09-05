Mutasa remains coy on title chances

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa has played down his team’s chances of winning this year’s Castle Lager Premiership title but admitted “nothing is impossible” following Sunday’s 2-0 victory over rivals CAPS United.

The Glamour Boys are now second on the log table with 48 points from 22 matches trailing leaders Chicken Inn, who have played two games more, by three points.

DeMbare appear to have hit form at the right time having picked 12 wins, two draws and a single defeat in their last 15 matches.

Following their victory over CAPS United, Mutasa insists it’s still too early to talk about the destiny of the championship.

“We are not talking of the championship yet. We stick to what we said at the start of the season that we want to do better than what we did last year,” Mutasa said.

“By improving on our last season’s position we can be number four, three, two or one and nothing is impossible. We are taking each game at a time and this weekend we are facing another tough assignment against a good Highlanders side and after that match probably we will be in a position to see whether we can push for the championship.”

Mutasa, however, said this year’s title race is likely to go down to the wire and could be between the league’s current top four teams.

“Obviously you look at Chicken Inn; they have seasoned players within their ranks; they have a great coach in Rahman Gumbo,” he said.

“You look at FC Platinum; they have been in the mix; they have been there before coming third and coming second in previous years which makes them seasoned campaigners. You also look at Ngezi Platinum Stars side; they are up there so I think it’s still game on.”

Mutasa, who faced a lot of criticism at the start of the season when his team was still struggling for form, also showered praise on in-form striker Christian Ntouba.

The Cameroonian scored a brace in the demolition of CAPS United to take his tally to 10 goals along with former Bantu Rovers forward Bukhosi Sibanda, who has since moved to South Africa.

“Two goals from a great man and you look at his conversion rate from the matches that we have played so far, I think we are speaking of a player who is proving why he is wearing a Dynamos jersey,” Mutasa said.