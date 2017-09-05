Macauley Bonne shines in Leyton Orient victory

HARARE - Zimbabwean England-based forward Macauley Bonne wormed his way into the hearts of Leyton Orient fans on Saturday after netting The O’s first league hat-trick at home since 2006.

Leyton Orient thumped Guiseley 4-1 to move into second place on the National League log table in a match in which the Ipswish-born forward emerged with the golden touch.

The 21-year-old forward scored a 43rd minute penalty after a handball in the box to equalise for The O’s, who were trailing to Kayode Odejayi’s 36th minute opener.

Bonne doubled the home side’s lead in the last minute of the first half with a second penalty.

He then completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute after getting to the end of Matt Harrold’s flick from which he controlled the ball into his stride, before racing through one-on-one with the keeper and finished calmly to secure the match ball.

It was Bonne’s seventh league goal in his eighth appearance for The O’s this season since moving from League Two club Colchester on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Leyton Orient are now equal on points with log leaders, Dagenham & Redbridge FC with both teams on 16 points but trail only on goal difference.

Bonne has been quick to gain the trust of Leyton Orient coach Steve Davis who has not hidden his affection for Bonne’s work rate.

But while his club performances continue to gain rev reviews, his international career has failed to engage into higher gear due to a documents snag with only a single Zimbabwe Under-23 cap under his belt.

Bonne was expected to make his senior team debut at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations but Zifa failed to secure a Zimbabwean passport for the forward in time.

The forward has spoken of his eagerness to play for the Warriors saying he has never turned down a chance to play for the national team.