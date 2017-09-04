Vengesai inspires City

HARARE - Martin Vengesai netted a first half brace as Harare City bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over a battling Tsholotsho side in a Castle Lager Premiership match here on Saturday.

The Sunshine Boys were, however, lucky to emerge victors and their coach Philani Ncube was the first to admit Tsholotsho gave them a good run for their money having survived a late surge by the visitors after Lucky Nyathi had pulled one back in the second half.

The Sunshine Boys came into yesterday’s match on the back of two successive defeats suffered at the hands of Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba and pressure was beginning to mount on Ncube as he battles to save the team from relegation.

“It was a game of two halves. We dominated in the first half and we could have scored four, five or six goals but we went on to relax in the second half probably we thought we had wrapped up the game,” said Ncube.

“But there is no bad win. The win gives us confidence going forward and we just need to keep picking up maximum points for us to achieve our objective of surviving relegation especially at home.

“What makes this victory sweet though is that it’s our first win against Tsholotsho at home.”

The win took Harare City’s tally to 28 points after 24 matches but remain 12th on the log table while for Tsholotsho they also remained unchanged on the log table as they are second from bottom with a paltry 15 points.

Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo, however, painted a gloomy picture for the Matabeleland-based side hinting on the works of sabotage from some members of the club although he remained economic with finer details.

“Crazy moments, we switched off and conceded two goals. Our first half was poor but we improved in the second half,” a dejected Dodo said after the game adding that: “There are some things that are happening behind the scenes which I cannot say and I think it’s affecting us.

“When the second half of the season commenced we were improving but I don’t know if we are (still) in the same boat. It’s not the players, these guys are doing well.”

Tsholotsho started brightly keeping the home team on the back foot but failed to make their dominance count in front of goal as they failed to create any meaningful chances.

They were duly punished when Vengesai fired two quick goals inside three minutes.

The former Dynamos striker put City ahead on 26 minutes when he connected a Malvin Gaki cross from the left side.

The two forwards combined for the second goal three minutes later and it came in similar fashion but this time the cross was from the right side which left Vengesai with the easiest of tasks to tap into an empty net after Tsholotsho defence failed to clear their lines.

Tsholotsho came back a more determined side in the second half as they went on to cause all sorts of problems for the home team only to stutter in front of goal. Nyathi pulled one back on 64 minutes.

Tsholotsho, could, however, not add to their tally as City clung for maximum points.