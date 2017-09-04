Son loses father's house to loan shark

Tarisai Machakaire  •  4 September 2017 2:14PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A 71-year-old man — Enock Mbiriyakura — was left homeless after his son allegedly fraudulently used his house’s title deeds to acquire a loan, and failed to pay it back.

The court heard that Mbiriyakura was shocked when he was asked to move out of his house by another person who had purchased it during an auction.

His son, 55-year-old Tichafa Mbiriyakura, has since appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko charged with fraud.

The complainant is Enock, who is now of no fixed abode after he was evicted from his Kambuzuma home in Harare.

On a date unknown to the prosecutor, but sometime in the 90s, Tichafa asked his father for permission to register the house in his name and acquire title deeds.

The court heard that Tichafa advised his father that he wanted to use title deeds as collateral to secure a loan to build a house in Norton.

Tichafa’s father allegedly agreed and he proceeded to obtain deeds for the house in his name before acquiring the loan, which he repaid.

After the transaction, Enock did not bother asking his son to change the house’s ownership back into his name.

It was alleged that Tichafa, without his father’s consent, used the title deeds again and borrowed cash, but failed to repay.

The court heard that Enock only got to know about the second loan after he was approached by one Fortunate Chikamhi, who had bought the house at an auction.

It was alleged that Enock was later served with a notice of removal by the Sheriff and was subsequently evicted from the house on April 13 this year.

According to court records, Enock is currently homeless and the total value of prejudice is $40 000.

