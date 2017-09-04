Something must be done about stray livestock

EDITOR — Recently, I travelled along the Harare-Bulawayo highway and government should urgently do something about stray livestock.

These animals are causing a lot of accidents on the road.

I witnessed a number of accidents involving stray livestock and would like to call upon the government to do something before many lives are lost.

I think, government through community leaders, councillors, and even parliamentarians should engage people that live close to the highways on keeping their livestock safe.

Human life is precious and it is important that accidents be minimised.

This can only be done through this important engagement.

Stray animals are causing accidents that can be avoided if proper measures are put in place with proper engagement.

Police also have to be diligent in availing information to farmers who leave their livestock straying into highways.

If these farmers cannot take good care of their livestock then the government should even launch operation to take away these animals.

Government once mooted the idea of embarking on a national operation to fence off farms along the highways so that the animals do not stray onto the roads.

It is the prerogative of everyone to ensure the protection of human life.

Everyone deserves a fair share of blame when we look at the causes of road accidents.

It is therefore important that everyone becomes proactive so that we protect each other.

We cannot continue losing lives on our roads because of reckless individuals.

I know this is not the only highway with this problem.

Sihle