Kapupurika eyes derby glory

HARARE - Dynamos winger Cleopas Kapupurika talks pretty much the same way he plays football – full of self confidence and clarity.

The 21-year-old has taken the Castle Lager Premiership by storm ever since he moved to the Glamour Boys at the start of this season on loan from FC Platinum.

While Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba and captain Ocean Mushure have taken all the credit for the goals they have scored, Kapupurika has been the unsung hero in the DeMbare midfield.

Working his socks off down the wings by subtracting defenders, Kapupurika is one of the reasons why DeMbare are now strong contenders for the title this year.

With the Vietnam stand packed to the rafters, many young players would be inclined to keep it simple and not try any fancy moves but not Kapupurika.

Last Sunday during the 2-0 win over Yadah FC, he was simply unplayable as he ran rings around the struggling side’s defence.

Even after the final whistle, the DeMbare fans showered Kapupurika with cash as they appreciated the shift he had put in.

The winger attributes his assured touch and dribbling skills to the fact that he has been around the block for some time after starting out at the FC Platinum juniors before previous loan spells at Whawha and Chapungu introduced him to the manly world of Premiership football.

“I have been playing football at a high level for a long time. This is my third year in the Premiership and I’m no longer overawed by any situation,” Kapupurika told the Daily News on Sunday after a Dynamos training session at Motor Action Sports Club last week.

“I’m not intimidated by the crowd. I’m someone who is always calm on the ball. What you don’t want to do on the pitch is to listen to what is happening in the terraces or the jeers.

“You just need to focus on what you are doing on the pitch that is something that I have been able to do from a young age.”

While at Chapungu he showed some flashes of the potential he had, Kapupurika has simply blossomed into a colossal player after linking up with his former coach Lloyd Mutasa at the Glamour Boys.

The fact that DeMbare has always been the club he supported while growing up has made it easy for him to adjust.

“It has always been my dream to play for such a big team like Dynamos. Ever since I started playing football, I put in a lot of hard work and effort knowing that with the grace of God I would be where I am at the moment,” Kapupurika recalls.

“That was always my dream to play for Dynamos and I’m glad I have achieved my dream. I just want to keep on working hard.”

The Harare derby is on this afternoon at the National Sports Stadium and the former Chapungu winger is already looking forward to bamboozling the Makepekepe defence.

“The derby is next up and my objective is to play in the same manner I did in our last game against Yadah and help the team to win,” he says.

“I will try my best to be on the score sheet against CAPS United because there is no other game that is bigger than the Harare derby.”

Due to the self-confidence that is in abundance, Kapupurika has already set his sights on making the Soccer Star of the Year shortlist at the end of this season.

“Its pleasing for me to be playing this well for Dynamos and my only prayer is that for me to maintain this form,” he says.

“My target this year is to be on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar as one of the best 11 players in the country.

“It’s very easy for me to achieve that. All I need to do is to keep on working hard in training and listen to what the coaches are telling me to do. Then in every game that I play I need to give more than 100 percent.”

It will be hard to bet against Kapupurika achieving this feat if he can continues to play with same intensity and confidence for the remainder of the season.