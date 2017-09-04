I'm coming to Zim: Zodwa

HARARE - South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu insists that her visit to Zimbabwe is still on as her contract with the tour promoter has not been cancelled.

The Board of Censors banned Zodwa from participating in the Harare International Carnival on the basis that her signature look — short dress with no panties — would violate the country’s laws, especially the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act (Chapter 10: 04) section 16.

But a defiant Zodwa told a South African newspaper — Sunday Independent — that she will come to Harare as scheduled.

“My booking is not cancelled and all my travel arrangements remain the same,” she said.

Zodwa went on to set her own conditions to Zimbabwean promoters, defiantly insisting that she will not change her signature look.

“I told them if they want me to wear a covered outfit and panties then they must buy it for me because I don’t have any. I won’t change my look just for Zimbabwe, I have so many people who admire me and book me because of my look, should I change that I’ll lose a lot of money over one gig. I can’t risk that,” she said, adding that she would not be deterred by “a hater” who tried to get her banned from attending the Harare International Carnival.

“That woman is talking rubbish; my invite has not been cancelled.

“In Zimbabwe, it’s where I will be on September 7, I will not be stopped by her jealousy driven complaint. She is not the one who invited me in the first place.

“I don’t even know why she sticks her nose in my business instead of focusing on herself. There are many Zimbabweans working in South Africa, why should it be an issue if I am invited to perform there?” said a fuming Zodwa.

The controversial South African is determined to confront Nhira on the matter.

“I would love to have a word with her about this. She is just jealous of me. She must work hard on her acting career, maybe she will end up making more money like myself,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke told the Daily News that the authority will have a meeting with the Board of Censors on Zodwa’s ban today.

“We are meeting them on Monday. We want to understand where they are coming from as a board. The meeting will help to iron out some of the vague issues around Zodwa’s visit. It is not clear whether the board banned her from visiting the country or to take part in the carnival,” Kaseke said.

He told the Daily News that his organisation would use the meeting to map the way forward on Zodwa who was originally scheduled to grace the Samba Night set for the Private Lounge on Wednesday, which will also feature Brazilian and Cuban girls.