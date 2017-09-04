Gamecocks stay in the hunt

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn maintained their league title aspirations alive after grinding a 2-1 victory over struggling How Mine in a tightly-contested Castle Lager Premiership tie on Saturday.

Obadiah Tarumbwa and Darryl Nyandoro were on target for the Gamecocks as they opened a five-point lead at the top with 51 points ahead of second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars, who face Shabanie Mine this afternoon, while Toto Banda scored for How Mine.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu thought they had played well despite the loss.

“It’s not just losing three points but also the consistence lost especially in our derbies. It’s the first derby that we are losing this season. I think it was lack of concentration,” Kaindu said.

“Chicken Inn had two shots and managed to get two goals in the first half and it became difficult for us to come back. I think in terms of playing we were slightly superior than them but the goals gave them an advantage today.

Rahman Gumbo’s charges got off to a bright start and found the opener just seven minutes into the match through Tarumbwa whose first time shot from an Innocent Muchaneka incisive pass inside the box gave How Mine goalkeeper Munyadzi Diya no chance.

Nyandoro doubled the Gamecocks’ lead eight minutes later when he shielded the ball from How Mine defender Frank Mukarati and hit a scorcher which can be a contender for the goal of the season.

Chicken Inn lowered their tempo in the second half allowing How Mine to come back into the game and Kaindu’s charges seized the initiative and went on to cause a lot of problems for the log leaders.

How Mine were duly rewarded on 75 minutes after Peter Rio Moyo beat a cluster of players in the midfield and released Praise Tonha on the right side, who sent a cross that was taped into the net by Banda.

After the goal How Mine kept on piling the pressure but they found the Gamecocks defence unyielding.

After the match Gamecocks coach Rahman Gumbo just like in the previous matches was not available for the post-match interview.

Meanwhile in an earlier game, Bulawayo City eased their relegation worries with a 3-2 victory over ZPC Kariba in a gamer that had three spot-kicks awarded.

Mkhululi Moyo scored the opener for City from a penalty while Morris Kadzola got the second with Ndodana Sibanda sealing maximum points after converting from nine yards.

For ZPC Kariba Francisco Zekumbawire was on target while and Godknows Mangani also converted from the spot-kick but it was not enough to secure something for the visitors.

City coach Mandla Mpofu was happy with his team’s performance.

“I think the most important thing is winning and move away from the relegation zone. We were playing a team that was tough both in the air and on the ground. They were very physical,” he said.

“I would want to appreciate the way the boys played today but not happy with the way we conceded the two goals.”