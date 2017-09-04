Bosso free-fall continues

BULAWAYO - Brighton Mugoni rose from the bench to score the winner for visiting Chapungu to hand Highlanders their fourth defeat on the spin here yesterday.

The defeat left Bosso fans a frustrated lot and after the match they were baying for acting vice chairman Modern Ngwenya’s blood, who they believe has failed their beloved team.

However, Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay blamed lack of quality strikers for the loss.

“What can I say, we still have the same problem. We played with young guys and we created a lot of chances but we did not score. If you don’t score then you can never win a game,” Akbay said.

“I did my best today to make sure that we win the game. If you create a lot of chances and you can’t score what really can you do as a coach?” queried the Bosso coach.

Chapungu coach Tendai Chikuni was impressed with his side’s win.

“I think Highlanders in the first half were in control. We realised how they were playing, they were always first on the ball. In the second half we brought in the youngsters to match the pace of the game. The substitute changed the system of play. Honestly speaking the guys did very well playing away from home and it’s very commendable,” Chikuni said.

The new look Highlanders started like a house on fire dictating the pace in all departments. Chapungu were forced to play second fiddle and defend from the onset.

Bosso almost scored through King Nadolo’s speculative which almost embarrassed Chapungu goalkeeper Roy Mazingi who tried to control the ball with his legs, but missed only for the ball to miss the upright post by inches.

Bosso looked the likely team to score in the second half but it was Chapungu, who went on to find the winner with 10 minutes before fulltime through substitute Mugoni.

Mugoni got to the end of a loose ball on the edge of the box after Highlanders injured defender Tendai Ndlovu failed to clear a ball and hit a shot that beat Ariel Sibanda in goals for Highlanders to ensure the visitors maximum points.

Highlanders with all the possession and the numerous scoring opportunities that they created left the Hartsfield Grounds empty-handed.

Going forward Akbay will have to look back back on his impotent strike force as the reason why his team dropped crucial three points at home.