Black Rhinos end rot

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Stanford Mutizwa breathed a huge sigh of relief after his charges fought from behind to force a 1-1 draw against Triangle in a Castle Lager Premiership match on Saturday, ending a run of seven straight defeats.

Striker Lot Chiwunga was the hero for Chauya Chipembere after he struck with a beautiful header two minutes from time to cancel a Lameck Nhamo first half strike to ensure a share of spoils.

Infact, Black Rhinos were unlucky not to collect maximum points after dominating for larger parts of the game only to stutter in the final third where their strikers took turns to miss some glorious opportunities.

And Mutizwa, while disappointed with several missed chances, felt the result was what they needed to turnaround their fortunes going forward.

“For sure I am a relieved man. I have been sleeping with one eye open and today (yesterday) I think I will be able to sleep peacefully,” he said after the game.

“I’m a little bit disappointed given the number of chances that we created and failed to score.

“Overall, I am happy because we are coming from seven defeats and we are now looking forward to build on this result going forward.

“We have been working thoroughly especially with our strike-force and I am glad that our efforts have been rewarded.

“There is still a lot of work to be done and we want to keep on working hard.”

Triangle played second fiddle to Mutizwa’s enterprising army side.

In truth, they were fortunate to escape with a draw after the Chauya Chipembere had the Sugar Sugar side pinned back for most parts of the game.

After getting behind to a 10th minute Nhamo opener, Black Rhinos picked themselves up and went on to cause a lot of problems for the visitors with Vincent Mhandu hitting the cross bar while Roy Mwenga, Cliff Chitsamba and Chiwunga all coming close.

And when it looked like another routine defeat for Chauya Chipembere, Chiwunga jumped to the rescue with a diving header on 88 minutes getting to the end of a Wilson Chakanyuka cross from the left side.

The draw took Black Rhinos to 32 points but remained on eighth place on the log table after 24 rounds of action.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro was a disappointed man after his charges conceded late in the game to leave them without a win in Harare this season.

“It’s the cruel side of the game but we are seeing progress at least we get something on the road,” Mangwiro said.

“I think the boys lost concentration where it mattered most and we will have to fight another day to get our first win in Harare.”