Billiat, Sundowns contract talks stall

HARARE - The future of Warriors star forward Khama Billiat at South Africa’s Absa Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns is increasingly becoming uncertain after talks for a contract extension was put on hold.

Billiat is in the final year of his current deal and no date has been set for the talks to resume.

The Brazilians risk losing him for free if no fresh terms are agreed despite spending an estimated R8 million to bring him from Ajax Cape Town in 2013.

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy product will be free to enter into contract talks with any team in January if Sundowns fails to tie him down.

Billait’s agent Siyabulela Loyilane told South African media at the weekend that talks with Sundowns have been put on hold while also confirming there was interest for the player from Saudi Arabia in the just-ended transfer window.

“He has not signed anything with Sundowns,” Loyilane said.

“The deal is not close and is not far. Everything is on hold and the player is just chilling. “There was interest but the deal fell through. He is now 27, and Khama deserves a good deal for his life in the next three years.

“There is no chance for a local team. If he doesn’t get a deal overseas, he might as well remain with Sundowns.”

Billiat has repeatedly stressed his commitment to Mamelodi Sundowns but the situation is likely to alert clubs in South Africa and abroad.

The player has not been directly involved in the talks as he has remained focused on gaining full fitness after a long lay-off with an ankle problem that also saw him miss Warriors’ opening Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia in June. Sundowns appear to have already started preparing for life without the talented Zimbabwean forward and last month their coach Pitso Masimane revealed that there were no guarantees that the player will stay at the club.

“If he renews, we love him, he is a good player, but he wants to leave and he doesn’t want to renew,” Mosimane told the media in South Africa last month.

“What else can we do? It is his life. We lost Katlego Mphela, we continued and won cups. We’ve lost Elias Pelembe and we won cups. We lost Lebogang Mokoena, we won cups. We lost Ramahlwe Mphahlele and we won the Champions League.

“We lost Bongani Zungu and we won the league. We will lose players, but we will go on.

“But we would love him to stay, we want him to stay and I think he will stay. Sundowns are strong. I will be gone and someone else will win the league. So, life goes on.”