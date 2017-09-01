Zoc to equip local coaches

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (Zoc) in collaboration with the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports are set to host a strength and conditioning workshop for local coaches in Mutare next weekend.

The strength training, conditioning and injury prevention workshop set to be facilitated by the American Council of Exercise (Ace) and experts sport science Philip Jeans and Kudzai Muzorewa will run for two days, September 8 and 9 with 30 coaches within the districts of Manicaland province participating.

“Zoc has noted that most coaches at senior schools, clubs and even national level lack this proficiency, which is an important component of training and performance,” Zoc said in a statement.

“The intervention to train coaches will help improve athlete performance and skill in order to maximise their potential.

“This is the third such intervention, following similar workshops in Harare in December 2016 and Bulawayo in May 2017.”

On the weekend of September 16 and 17, Zoc will also hold class for the intake 11 of the Advanced Sport Management Course (AMSC).

Meanwhile, Zoc yesterday began a sports administration course which will end tomorrow at their Belvedere headquarters.

“The course is targeting volunteers and paid staff of national sports associations and federations affiliated to Zoc, as well as other bodies responsible for the development of sport in the country,” Zoc said.

“As part of its mission to promote the Olympic movement in Zimbabwe through its programmes, this course will deliver under the strategic focus area of human capital development.

“Zoc is committed to support and assist its stakeholders, specifically sport administrators to learn from best practice and acquire information in order to improve professionalism, good governance and management in national sport associations.

